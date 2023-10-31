House Republicans say they’ll endanger Israel if they can’t protect their wealthy pals from paying their fair share of taxes.

Yesterday, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) told Fox viewers about the House Republicans’ latest radical plan. First, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus played up the purported desire to provide aid to Israel. “We want to help Israel, and we all do,” Perry said. “I think most Republicans and Democrats absolutely want to do that.”

Then came the “buts.” “But we also have to acknowledge our own financial crisis here in America. The speaker has rightfully picked a place where we don’t need to be spending money,” Perry continued. “No one in America says you can fix all America’s problems or Israel’s problems if we just hire more IRS agents, so he’s going to make the Senate Democrats and Republicans and some Republicans in the House and, of course House Democrats, choose between the IRS or supporting our greatest ally against an unprovoked terror attack on their soil. I think it’s an easy choice obviously.”

FACT CHECK: Actually, the additional enforcement funding, which is only directed at the very wealthy, is estimated to bring in more than $101 billion to the federal coffers. Also, the new IRS funds are not just for more IRS agents but also better service for taxpayers.

Yet host Sandra Smith let Perry’s rhetorical sleight of hand go unchallenged. Instead, she asked if the $14.5 billion Republican speaker Mike Johnson wants to take out of the IRS fund is “the right number?”

Perry called it “a really good first start” and said he is in “full support of taking the funds from “an unneeded, unwanted, unasked for expansion of the IRS.”

FACT CHECK: In a January poll, 61% supported the new IRS funding when they learned the funds would be used to crack down on wealthy tax cheats.

It’s no surprise that Perry would hide the true purpose and effect of taking away the IRS’ ability to make sure fat cats pay their fair share. It’s also not a surprise that host Smith helped him get away with the deception, either.

You can watch Perry use Israel to help his wealthy pals below, from the October 30, 2023 Your World.