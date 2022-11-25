Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. I’m going on a hike this afternoon with a good friend. Anyone else celebrating without a turkey?
In addition to gratitude for you, our readers, and to Priscilla, Brian and our anonymous moderators, I am also grateful that the election went so much better than expected.
Tomorrow, some friends and I will get together to write Vote Forward letters for Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in an important runoff on Dec. 9. You can join the effort here or sign up to make phone calls or become a social ambassador here, via the DNC.
XOXO
Bemused commented 2022-11-25 03:58:51 -0500 · Flag
One of the things I’m most grateful for, each day, every day, is my inability to express more than mild dislike for people who differ from me. It’s almost impossible for me to stoke the degree of hatred that prompts “Evil Highmountain” to rail against the sick (?), vegans (??) and conscientious objectors (to what, I wonder?). I agree that Vegans are not an easy category to invite to dinner and that a conscientious objector can be tiresome, but both are harmless.
I do make a serious exception to people who are prompted exclusively by hatred, as opposed to a simple difference of opinion. The former are a lot more likely to decide to resort to violence and that’s a “no-no” in my book.
Peace.
Altomonte Evile commented 2022-11-25 02:16:53 -0500 · Flag
Everyone here is either sick, vegan, or a conscientious objector. LOL! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, everyone!
Ellen commented 2022-11-24 23:20:59 -0500 · Flag
Ack, scooter! Wishing you and your son a speedy recovery!