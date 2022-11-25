Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. I’m going on a hike this afternoon with a good friend. Anyone else celebrating without a turkey?

In addition to gratitude for you, our readers, and to Priscilla, Brian and our anonymous moderators, I am also grateful that the election went so much better than expected.

Tomorrow, some friends and I will get together to write Vote Forward letters for Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in an important runoff on Dec. 9. You can join the effort here or sign up to make phone calls or become a social ambassador here, via the DNC.

XOXO