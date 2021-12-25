Wishing all our readers a happy and healthy holiday. Whether you are with loved ones or not, celebrating or not, it's a stressful time of year. So I hope you can take a moment to sit down, relax and drop a note about your holiday doings or not-doings or whatever is on your mind.

My own holiday is being spent with extended family. I made my yearly eggnog which seemed extra delicious this year. My sister described it as "like drinking ice cream" to which I added, "but with liquor." You can make it in time for New Year's. Here's the recipe which I got from a dear friend:

6 eggs

1 qt milk

1 qt Half and Half

1/2 pint whipping cream

1 1/2 cups bourbon

1/2 cup brandy

1/2 cup rum (light)

1-2 tsps nutmeg

1 1/2 cups sugar



separate eggs

beat egg whites with cream until fluffy (chill mixing bowl and beaters before whipping)

mix egg yolks and sugar until very smooth

add half and half and milk into egg yolk and sugar mixture

nutmeg to taste

add very slowly bourbon, rum and brandy

fold in egg white mixture into other mixture

put in glass jar and refrigerate

ferment 5 days (I think you can ferment longer)

gently agitate mixture once a day

It's going to be a difficult and an important year ahead. But for now, from all of us to all of you, Cheers!