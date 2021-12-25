Wishing all our readers a happy and healthy holiday. Whether you are with loved ones or not, celebrating or not, it's a stressful time of year. So I hope you can take a moment to sit down, relax and drop a note about your holiday doings or not-doings or whatever is on your mind.
My own holiday is being spent with extended family. I made my yearly eggnog which seemed extra delicious this year. My sister described it as "like drinking ice cream" to which I added, "but with liquor." You can make it in time for New Year's. Here's the recipe which I got from a dear friend:
6 eggs
1 qt milk
1 qt Half and Half
1/2 pint whipping cream
1 1/2 cups bourbon
1/2 cup brandy
1/2 cup rum (light)
1-2 tsps nutmeg
1 1/2 cups sugar
separate eggs
beat egg whites with cream until fluffy (chill mixing bowl and beaters before whipping)
mix egg yolks and sugar until very smooth
add half and half and milk into egg yolk and sugar mixture
nutmeg to taste
add very slowly bourbon, rum and brandy
fold in egg white mixture into other mixture
put in glass jar and refrigerate
ferment 5 days (I think you can ferment longer)
gently agitate mixture once a day
It's going to be a difficult and an important year ahead. But for now, from all of us to all of you, Cheers!
Marge Arnold commented 2021-12-25 15:49:59 -0500 · Flag
Merry Christmas to one and all.
Joe DeBaun commented 2021-12-25 15:26:42 -0500 · Flag
It’s Merry Christmas.
Joe DeBaun commented 2021-12-25 15:26:13 -0500 · Flag
It’s Christmas not Holiday and Holidays.
John McKee commented 2021-12-25 14:07:35 -0500 · Flag
Merry Christmas to all our special group and most especially to the very special Ellen. Ever since I accidentally stumbled into the site about 17 years ago, it has been an essential part of my day. I had only just started watching (and being appalled by) Fox at the time and really needed somewhere to vent my spleen on the subject. Have a lovely day, one and all.