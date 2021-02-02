Trump lawyer David Schoen wants to prevent the Trump impeachment trial from airing any video of the armed Capitol insurrection on January 6, laughably claiming, “We need to heal now.” Host Sean Hannity made it clear he considers himself part of the defense team.

Schoen spent five minutes strategizing with informal Trump adviser Hannity about how poor Donald Trump’s free speech rights would be violated if he’s convicted for incitement of insurrection.

Intermittently, Hannity offered his unsolicited advice, starting with his completely amateur legal opinion before Schoen had a chance to open his mouth:

HANNITY: I see that these three things -- I see Constitution and with that, what -- whether or not you have jurisdiction. I see that if they're going to say that was incitement, I don't know how one peacefully and patriotically marches to the capitol to do that. And we now know from law enforcement, even from news outlets and even from court documents that this was all preplanned ahead of time, hardly an incitement.

Later, Hannity explicitly placed himself on the defense team as he piped in with comments such as, “If the Democrats want to go down this road of witnesses, and I hope they do, because I think the next logical step, I think we've got to apply the same standard to Schumer, Joe Biden.”

And “I think we should apply the same standards to Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and let the American people compare the words of all them with the president saying, 'You move peacefully.' You know, 'March to the capitol so your voices can get heard.'”

Those pointers were all well-received by Schoen.

Then came Schoen’s pretense of concern for the country, cloaked in a laughable claim that Trump “has condemned violence at all times.”

SCHOEN: The second thing is, does this country really need to see videotapes? We know now apparently that Mr. Swalwell and the other managers tend to show videotapes of the riots, and people calling in, people being hurt, police officers talking. Why does the country need that now?

We would stipulate that there was a riot that went on that day. It was a tragedy. President Trump has condemned violence at all times.

Read the words of his speech. It calls for peacefulness. This has nothing to do with President Trump and the country doesn't need to just watch videos of riots and unrest. We need to heal now. We need to move forward.

Joe Biden has a platform. Let's move forward with it, if that's the case.

HANNITY: Okay, if they go there, I say you should go there. We'll see what happens.

You can watch Hannity assume the role of unofficial legal counsel below, from the February 1, 2021 Hannity.