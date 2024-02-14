Sean Hannity told Republicans to keep George Santos because a lying, grifting crook is better than a Democrat.

Media Matters caught Hannity on the radio today, the day after Democrats flipped George Santos’ seat in a special election:

HANNITY: Now, what I had told the New York delegation when I met some of them at the town hall that I did with the new speaker at the time, Speaker Johnson, I brought this subject up with them unsolicited. And I said, "Guys, unless somebody's convicted, I don't think you should be in the business of rushing to judgment and especially with the limited margin you have, kicking out a reliable Republican vote." That would have been Santos. I don't know. I don’t know anything about Santos to be honest.

If you believe Hannity knows nothing about Santos, I’ve got a Trump University diploma to sell you. Santos was regularly in the news from the day The New York Times reported he had lied about almost everything in his resumé, in December, 2022 to the day he got kicked out of Congress, in December 2023, after the House Ethics Committee corroborated many of the allegations in the 26 federal criminal charges against him.

As for Hannity’s admonition against being “in the business of rushing to judgment,” he forgot to mention that only applies to Republicans. When it came to Hillary Clinton’s health, Hannity all but donned a white coat to declare she had suffered mini strokes despite real evidence to the contrary. More importantly, Hannity is all but demanding Republican House members rush to judgment and impeach President Joe Biden, despite a glaring lack of evidence.

But most of all, Hannity blatantly admitted he dictated to members of the House of Representatives to keep a corrupt grifter and likely felon because he would advance the objectives of another corrupt grifter and likely felon – Hannity’s Bedtime BFF, Donald Trump.

You can listen to it below, from the February 14, 2024 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)

Correction: This post originally said Hannity gave instructions to Speaker Mike Johnson.