It speaks volumes about the kind of people Sean Hannity pals around with.

John Schneider is an actor, probably best known for his role as Bo Duke on the 80s TV comedy, The Dukes of Hazzard. Last week, as Karoli Kuns reported at Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor), he replied to a tweet by President Joe Biden about the many threats Donald Trump poses to our country, including our democracy.

Schneider responded with this:

"Mr President," he wrote, "I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too." Note to Schneider: the proper use of the word is "hanged". But I digress.

"Your response is?" he continued, signing the tweet "Sincerely, John Schneider.”

Schneider deleted the tweet but that did not stop the Secret Service from looking into the matter, Deadline noted. And how did Schneider respond? Not with an apology but by playing the victim, claiming he merely stated a “position, which I am entitled to have” and that there was “no threat implied or otherwise.”

I’ll bet if someone tweeted that he and his son should be publicly hanged for treason, he’d see it quite differently.

In any event, this is the guy that Sean Hannity (“domestic bliss” partner of Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt) partnered up with to produce a movie. It’s called “Jingle Smells.” Hannity described it as “a fun, family movie” that is also “heartwarming” and “has an anti-woke message.”

Nothing says fun, funny, family and heartwarming to a Super Duper Christian’s “domestic bliss” partner like a guy who has no problem calling for a president to be hung!

But I digress.

IMDB describes the plot as, “War vet Nick Gutman is forced to take a job with his dad's quirky garbage men buddies. When tasked to destroy canceled toys before Christmas - Nick takes on the secret identity ‘Jingle Smells’ and becomes a Robin Hood of the Holidays.” It got an IMDB rating of 3.5 out of 10 stars. The name alone feels - well, stinky.

Hannity, the executive producer who also plays himself in the movie, played a clip that I found decidedly unfunny. Your mileage may vary.

It's worth pointing out that Hannity’s pre-recorded interview with Schneider was aired well before he took to Twitter with his murderous daydreams.

Nevertheless, it’s obvious Schneider is not shy with his thoughts and opinions.

Hannity gushed, “You're amazing in the movie. I've always known you're amazing. It was great -- great to have the opportunity to be on this project with you.”

Even there, Schneider began whining:

SCHNEIDER: I would say one of the first groups to be cancelled by cancel culture, you know, the Dukes of Hazzard because of the rebel flag. You know, I am - I have been an action figure that has been cancelled. So, I love doing this movie.

I've written before that Hannity has long been a champion for white guys in racial hot water. He told Schneider, “It's interesting your background, your experience, what you bring to the film and there's a hero in this film, and I love that part of it, and the fact that it connects to real life cancel culture makes me even more happy.” What are the chances Schneider isn’t a racist, too? Slim to none in my book.

Hannity said the movie can be found on Rumble. He did not mention that Rumble is an “Extreme, right-wing video-sharing and web services company,” as Media Matters describes it. “The platform is rife with QAnon content and other dangerous conspiracy theories, harmful medical misinformation, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ hate speech, and white nationalist and antisemitic rhetoric.”

Hannity closed the interview by saying, “Merry Christmas, God bless you, my friend.”

You can watch it below, from the December 15, 2023 Hannity.

(H/T Joe W.)