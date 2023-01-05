In a contentious interview, Sean Hannity tried but failed to get Rep. Lauren Boebert to stop blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming House speaker.

Despite Hannity and Boebert repeatedly proclaiming their respect and affection for each other, the needle did not move on either side during their discussion last night.

HANNITY: Isn’t it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in, considering [McCarthy] has over 200 [votes to become speaker] and you have 20 [to block him]?

BOEBERT: Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you. But --

HANNITY: I’m not frustrated. You didn’t answer my question.

BOEBERT: We are hearing from many people who are –

HANNITY: You’re not answering my question.

…

BOEBERT: There are more for us than against us. And they are waiting for Kevin to cave. You know, the American people are certainly frustrated.

HANNITY: I’m frustrated with you not answering a direct question.

It didn’t get any better from there.

HANNITY: You don’t have the votes and it’s time to withdraw. He has 203 [votes]. Your side has 20. Why is it time for him to withdraw and not you when he has so many more votes?

BOEBERT: Well, Sean he needs 218. He does not have 218.

HANNITY: Neither do you.

After Boebert offered a lengthy response, Hannity said, “Congresswoman, I’d ask you not to filibuster.”

The discussion continued with Hannity running through McCarthy’s right-wing bona fides. But it was obvious that the issue is personal for Boebert:

HANNITY: Congresswoman, he talked about border security, energy independence, debt reduction –

BOEBERT: And when we asked him to put forward the Texas-Built Border plan, he refused.

HANNITY: He’s willing to bring back the exact plan that worked under Donald Trump. Then he also has pledged investigations into the FBI and DOJ, the influence peddling of the Biden family, the origins of COVID and Anthony Fauci, the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

BOEBERT: We’re getting all of that with the right speaker. It’s not going to be Kevin McCarthy.

HANNITY: Do you support all of those agenda items he promised?

BOEBERT: Of course I do. But I do not trust Kevin McCarthy to deliver on those promises. Especially when I go into good-faith negotiations with him and then he comes out and lies about what the conversations were, saying members demanded –

HANNITY: That’s your characterization.

Later, Hannity asked who Boebert’s choice for speaker is. She didn’t have a name but she indicated a willingness to come up with a consensus candidate. “I’m willing to have conversations with the Republican conference,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a member of the Freedom Caucus.”

Hannity’s last question was, whether Boebert and the Freedom Caucus would withdraw if they don’t have a name with 30 votes by Friday. “If not, why do you support a double standard?”

He didn’t get the answer he hoped for. Boebert replied, “I will not withdraw.” Then she detailed more complaints about McCarthy.

Apparently, Hannity is not used to Republicans refusing to kowtow to his demands.

HANNITY: I asked you a simple question, Congresswoman. I feel I’m getting an answer from a liberal.

BOEBERT: I am not going to support Kevin McCarthy. If I’m the last person standing, which I don’t believe I will be.

As I write this, McCarthy seems about to lose on the 9th ballot.

You can enjoy the GOP infighting below, from the January 4, 2022 Hannity.