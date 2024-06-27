TV “doctor” Sean Hannity seems to only have one diagnosis: brain damage. However, with Biden, Hannity has added “Jacked-up Joe” to his pseudo-medical repertoire.

You may recall that “Dr.” Hannity repeatedly and deceitfully “diagnosed” Hillary Clinton as brain damaged during her 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump. Funny how I haven’t heard a peep about that since.

If there’s one thing you can say about Hannity, it’s that he’s consistent with his dishonest talking points. Last Thursday night, a typical example, he called Biden “a cognitive mess,” e.g. And more:

HANNITY: [W]e definitely have accurately documented Biden's very troubling cognitive struggles for years, we've been way ahead of the curve, don't expect that Joe Biden that we see on a daily basis to show up at that debate.

This brings us to the legend of Jacked-up Joe. On a rare occasion during an important speech, Biden's demeanor became very different. The mumbling, the bumbling, the stumbling, the fumbling got replaced with screaming, and the confusion was masked by aggression. His heart rate was up, his eyes were bulging, his speech was fast, his behavior was weird, kind of like a kid who had coffee for the first time.

Jacked-up Joe last appeared at the State of the Union address that was back in March. We haven't seen it since. Now, we don't know if it's caffeine, adrenaline, I don't know, or something else. But next Thursday, I fully expect a return of Jacked-up Joe.

Hannity went on to suggest that Biden spending a week prepping for the CNN debate was further proof of his disability.

HANNITY: There are no public events, no meetings, nothing else is scheduled. The president of the United States will simply suspend his pretty important day job for a week to prepare for this debate. Wouldn't it be great to have a president who could actually walk and chew gum at the same time? I know I'm asking for a lot.

Someone that doesn't need an entire week of preparation for a 90-minute discussion? Now we spent many, many hours prepping for the show every day and many hours -- doing three hours of radio every day, I don't know -- I don't know if I can spend an entire week doing preparing for one-hour or two-hour show, it's kind of bizarre.

First of all, the CNN debate is highly consequential, as Hannity well knows. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have spent so much other time in this commentary accusing people of rigging it for Biden, with just the same rhetoric as Trump. Second, it’s not a skill Biden has practiced lately and there’s a lot to it. There’s the ability to answer questions smoothly, knowledgeably and succinctly, many of which will be political and unrelated to the policy, intelligence, military, etc. minutia he is currently steeped in. Also, Biden will have to be prepared for the crap Trump will undoubtedly pull, whether it’s his lies, his attempts at bullying or possibly even threats.

In other words, it’s nothing like preparing for either Hannity’s radio or TV show, where he can say what he wants and to whom he wants. Again and again.

In short, Hannity knows damn well it’s smart for Biden to be well-prepared. Hannity’s probably just nervous that his Bedtime BFF and (presumably) favorite p***y grabber claims his preparation is doing (friendly) interviews.

You can watch Fake Doctor Hannity below, from the June 20, 2024 Hannity.