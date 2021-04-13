Gretchen Carlson spoke out against Lachlan Murdoch, who would have been her boss had she remained at Fox News, for defending Tucker Carlson’s white supremacy “replacement theory.”
This is a crock of s--- Lachlan. I hoped when you moved to take Roger Ailes out after my lawsuit that Fox News might really change. Instead, Fox has just gotten worse. #WhatTheFox @ADL https://t.co/9K2wdsPclm— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) April 12, 2021
Good on her! If only some of Fox’s current employees would get up enough nerve to do the right thing.
(Carlson image via screen grab)
