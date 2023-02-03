During a baseless attack on President Joe Biden’s comments about the threat of climate change, Fox host Greg Gutfeld gratuitously insulted Greta Thunberg as a “bug-eyed brat.”

Gutfeld’s sneering poutrage was over Biden’s comments about climate change at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser:

We’re finding ourselves in a situation where you talk about [Republicans] denying the existence of climate change. That [it] is not true. Well, you ought to have traveled with me on at least 16, 17 helicopter flights around America where I’ve literally watched more timber burn to the ground than the entire state of Missouri. As you go through everywhere from New Mexico all the way up to Idaho and all the West Coast. And it’s just incredible the damage being done.

And, you know, we have a — if we don’t stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius incr- — we’re going to have a real problem. It’s the single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons.

Clearly, Biden was not saying that climate change is worse than a nuclear war but that it is already causing global catastrophes.

But rather than disagree like a grownup, Gutfeld resorted to juvenile insults:

GUTFELD: [Biden] just became a bigger threat than both, because he clearly doesn’t understand priorities. It also kind of shows what an empty vessel he is. The handlers just insert their USB drive into his brain and he pumps out these shallow and insipid platitudes. That, what he said, is exactly what you would hear from that bug-eyed brat, Greta Thunberg.

"That bug eyed brat” was the youngest TIME Person of the Year in 2019, she was awarded a one-million-euro humanitarian prize and she has given speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the European Parliament and the legislatures of Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This 20 year-old woman has accomplished more than 58 year-old Gutfeld could ever hope to.

You can watch it below, from the February 1, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.