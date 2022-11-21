Dear readers,
It is time for Thanksgiving and rest.
I have found Fox News especially exhausting and dispiriting of late. So this blog will go on hiatus for a week, to return November 27.
However, I will post thoughts of gratitude in the interim.
At the top of the list are you, our readers as well as Priscilla and Brian. This blog could not exist without you.
Wishing you all a happy, healthy and peaceful week.
Bemused commented 2022-11-21 12:19:19 -0500 · Flag
Ellen: it’s hard to express fully the value I place on your (this) blog which has allowed me to keep up with the increasingly unabashed silliness on Fox (gotta know the enemy, etc.) without actually having to watch them. It’s not surprising that you may be experiencing PTSD as a result of your mission aimed at keeping us informed on what passes for “news” in RW circles.
Happy Thanksgiving to all. As you are pigging out on all that great food (and probably trying to evade the inevitable argument with RW relatives), please raise a drumstick to us over here. The “experiment” of America is in grave danger and defending it will require all hands on deck.
