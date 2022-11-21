Dear readers,

It is time for Thanksgiving and rest.

I have found Fox News especially exhausting and dispiriting of late. So this blog will go on hiatus for a week, to return November 27.

However, I will post thoughts of gratitude in the interim.

At the top of the list are you, our readers as well as Priscilla and Brian. This blog could not exist without you.

Wishing you all a happy, healthy and peaceful week.

Photo by RODNAE Productions