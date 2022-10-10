California Gavin Newsom took swipes at Fox News and Tucker Carlson as he signed an agreement with Oregon, Washington and British Columbia to address the climate crisis.

As The Mercury News pointed out, the agreement “to accelerate and expand efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and address the impact of climate change” is not legally binding. But it does have significant goals, such as expanding zero-emission rules to trucks; investing more money in ports that allow large ships to plug into electric power; and helping low-income communities with renewable energy projects and energy-efficient buildings.

While he was at it, Newsom jabbed at Fox and Carlson. More from The Mercury News:

“Eat your heart out, Fox News,” Newsom said, looking back over the scenic San Francisco Bay and waterfront. “This is San Francisco ‘crackup’? Really? Tucker Carlson? These guys every night are doubling down on stupid, trying to make the case for subsidizing the very problem we’re all trying to solve for.”

In 2019, Carlson claimed the state was in a state of “continuous disintegration” and that San Francisco was “literally becoming unlivable by the day, even by the hour.”

Anti-science Fox never stops denying climate change.

You can watch Newsom’s October 6, 2022 comments about Fox and Carlson below.