When New York Congressman Gregory Meeks connected climate change to the shocking flooding in the northeast from Hurricane Ida, “objective” anchor Bill Hemmer cut away from Meeks’ remarks, mid-sentence, and whined that Meeks had made it “political.”

Meeks said, “A mother, a son, gone from us because of climate change and these record storms. Storms that were once in 500 years, I’m told. Now that we’ve got to look at them to be storms that come in a regular manner, more intense as indicated.”

Meeks went on to talk about coordination between the House and the Senate for recovery and he thanked the mayor and the governor for their help.

At that point, Hemmer interrupted. He said with obvious disdain, “We're going to pop out of this. You know, it's turned political quite quickly. It didn't take long to put the focus on quote-unquote ‘climate change’ here in New York.”

FACT CHECK: As New Orleans' The Times-Picayune notes, “We've always had hurricanes; climate change just makes them worse." In other words, climate change is not political, it’s a fact.

Except on the Murdochs’ Fox News, the network that discourages viewers from getting vaccinated and encourages them to ingest horse deworming medicine instead.

You can watch Hemmer deny science below, from the September 2, 2021 America’s Newsroom, via Media Matters.

