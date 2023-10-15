Republican Congressman Dan Bishop seems just fine with his party presiding over a half-crippled House of Representatives, claiming it “reflects some dynamism in the Congress.”

Bishop is a coup-supporting Republican supporting coup-enabler Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker. Bishop’s lack of concern for good government could not have been clearer when he appeared on Fox News yesterday.

“I don’t think it’s a fair statement to say that the United States is meaningfully disabled from playing the appropriate role” in the Middle East, Bishop said, shrugging off any concern that his own party had ousted its own Speaker of the House and, 11 days later, still has not filled the office with the person third in line to be president, and at such a volatile and serious time. “The president’s fully capable of providing immediate response,” Bishop added.

He said support for Israel has been “almost unanimous,” then swiped at Democrats, saying, “13 Democrats only have declined to join the resolution of support.” He said “extremely important progress” has been made toward filling the job and that coup-involved Jim Jordan “is working to secure the remaining votes necessary" to become the next speaker.

Host Neil Cavuto asked if Bishop is “embarrassed” by the non-governing Republicans in charge of a significant chunk of our government.

No, Bishop thinks it’s great! “This actually reflects some dynamism in the Congress. I actually think, given the challenges that we confront, that ought to be going on,” he said. “Having these sorts of serious discussions about direction and stepping up to the moment and delivering for the American people, very important. … I don’t think it’s something to be regretted in its essence.”

FACT CHECK: The House “can’t conduct any legislative work without an elected speaker,” NPR noted. “Members must elect a new one before they can get back to their to-do lists, which include funding the government to avoid a shutdown.” The current funding goes only until November 17, 2023.

You can watch the Bishop interview below, from the October 14, 2023 Cavuto Live.