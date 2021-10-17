Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), blasted the two spending bills put forth by President Biden. But she was full of praise for the Democratic Senators gumming up the process, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Mace acknowledged that the country needs an infrastructure bill but she complained that Republicans had been shut out of the negotiations in the House of Representatives. Even though a bipartisan bill passed in the Senate and 19 Republican Senators voted for it, Mace said, “So, if we’re going to do infrastructure, let’s do infrastructure and let’s do it where’s it’s bipartisan and bicameral.”

Mace continued by fear mongering about the spending: “To pay for all this spending, we’re going to have to have tax increases, which, obviously, is going to add to our inflation woes,” Mace continued, “and if you’re going to increase corporate taxes or have to increase them from 21 to 28%. We’re talking about the largest, highest corporate tax rate in the world, so what do you think American companies and business are going to do? They’re going to take their business overseas, which means fewer jobs, lower wages for American employees,” she said.

“Thank God for Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema,” Mace added. She was grateful they are “holding their own and holding the line and holding all the cards right now to try to reduce that.”

Host Neil Cavuto gave her a stamp of approval: “Very good points on all.”

You can watch it below, from the October 15, 2021 Your World.