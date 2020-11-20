Rudy Giuliani capped off eight minutes of ranting on the Hannity show about a stolen election (that nobody has yet proved in court) with a claim that the “Democrat Party” has become so corrupt that “somebody’s got to cut the head off,” accompanied by a gesture of slitting his throat.

Sean Hannity seemed to know that Donald Trump has no further legal remedies as he pressed Giuliani over his ability to get over the “legal bar” with his case that Trump won the election. Hannity thoughtfully avoided mentioning the shocking ineptitude of Trump’s legal team and its repeated failures in court.

Giuliani claimed to have witnesses “ready to testify” and “point the finger at the Bidens and say you’re a bunch of crooks, trying to take over our country and destroying our right to a free, fair and honest election.”

“This whole mail thing was really done so they could steal the election,” Giuliani accused. His “evidence” was that Trump was ahead of Biden the night of the election. And while any sane, thoughtful person can see right through this, Giuliani and Hannity knew full well they were throwing red meat to their audience to keep them mistrustful of the results and to pre-delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Giuliani claimed Democrats “went into panic mode” Election Day night because couldn’t “make up [Trump’s] leads honestly. With his sickening smirk, Giuliani added, “That’s where they made their mistakes ‘cause that’s where we picked up our witnesses.”

Giuliani further claimed that at 3:30 or 4 in the morning, “three or four big trucks pulled into the Detroit center, there were three people left behind who were honest. … We have their affidavits. Here’s what they saw. They saw a big truck bringing in 100,000 ballots in garbage cans, in wastepaper baskets, in cardboard boxes, and in shopping baskets. And every single one of them was for Biden. … No down ticket.”

Giuliani “explained” that by saying “they” had been “notified by Smartmatic in Frankfurt that Biden was way behind” and “they’d better come up with a lot more ballots and we can prove every single thing I just said.”

Hannity knew that was crazy talk. But, not surprisingly, he chose loyalty to his beloved p***y grabber, blatantly trying to steal an election, over integrity or democracy. He began, “I hope –“ before switching to, “My position is this. If we don’t get this right, we’ll never get it right.”

“If we don’t fix this, Sean, we’ll never have another free and fair election, at least for the next 30 or 40 years,” Giuliani replied. “These people want to destroy us. They’re very, very bad people. They’re not ordinary Democrats. There are wonderful Democrats in this country. … Somehow the Democrat Party was hijacked by Clinton. Since then, it’s gotten more corrupt and more corrupt and more corrupt. … Somebody’s got to cut their head off.”

Giuliani made a gesture as if he were cutting off his head.

Hannity ended the interview soon thereafter.

You can watch Hannity deliberately promote inflammatory lies and smears designed to undermine the election and sabotage our democracy below, from the November 19, 2020 Hannity.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)