Geraldo Rivera was rewarded with a festive Fox farewell for graciously resigning after being pushed out of his job co-hosting The Five, by Greg Gutfeld.

Everybody pretended Fox had not canceled Rivera.

“I am leaving Fox, as you know, my dear friends,” Rivera gushed in front of a set with balloons and photos from his career. Chyrons read, "Celebrating Geraldo" and "Celebrating Geraldo's incredible career." “I was fired from The Five so then I said, ‘Well, I might as well resign totally, and I quit and today’s my last day.”



“I want to leave thinking about how wonderful everybody has been to me over the last 23 years,” Rivera continued. “We’ve shared so many experiences, you know, the wars - Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan all those places.”

Rivera then reminisced about his start at Fox News, which he said began after he became “so furious” over 9/11. Roger Ailes, River's former boss at CNBC, hired him to be a war correspondent on Fox, supposedly at half pay.

Rivera claimed that despite differences in “political ideologies,” his hire at Fox “worked out” and that “everybody was open-minded, open-hearted. I was treated as a family member here.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade returned the love, saying, “You were unbelievable.”

“I love you, I really love you,” Rivera said to him.

After giving some more love to cohost Steve Doocy for attending Rivera’s mother’s memorial, he added, “I really do think that we became family.”

A five minute clip of Rivera’s 50-plus career played. He added that he has “such affection for the people in this building, I really do.”

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy called Rivera “an icon” and said, “You class this place up.”

After four minutes of tributes from colleagues, Rivera said he was “deeply moved.” The rest of the crew came out wearing moustaches as a further tribute.

There was some serious talk about the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action, with Rivera saying that he had benefitted from affirmative action. Never mind that Rivera has been quite the race-baiter on Fox.

“I’m honored. I love Fox, I love the people at Fox. I always will. I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I’m beyond grateful for this,” Rivera said.

You can watch everyone pretend Rivera’s career at Fox had not ended on an ugly, intolerant note below, from the June 30, 2023 Fox & Friends.