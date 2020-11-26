Geraldo Rivera didn’t even bother to pretend he’s not a partisan when he tweeted a video with the caption, "Fight on-support Trump & Trumpism, but #Election2020 is over. We lost.

RIVERA: I know that many of you want me to continue denying the results of the election, continue cheerleading for the fight against the result, the Biden victory. I can’t do that. I think the legal challenges are basically, totally ineffective. There is no realistic prospect that any legal challenge will overturn the results of the election.

I understand why the president wants to continue fighting, if not for this year then for 2024 or the Georgia runoffs. But I do not believe there is any prospect whatsoever that any court in the land will reverse the results of this election. This election is in the books.

Fight on. Support Trump and Trumpism going forward but the election of 2020 is over.

This is not the first time Rivera has publicly acknowledged Biden's win

You can see Rivera refer to Trump and his supporters as "we" below.