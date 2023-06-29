Geraldo Rivera tweeted today that he has quit Fox News after having “been fired from The Five.”

In a Twitter video, shot on a boat, Rivera said, “I’m not going to be on The Five. I’ve been fired from The Five, and as a result of that, I quit Fox. So, I’ll have more to say on that on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning. Thank you.”

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

Rivera has given conflicting accounts of whether he was fired from The Five or if he quit but they all indicate he was pushed out by cohost Greg Gutfeld one way or another

Now, Fox has confirmed that Rivera’s last appearance on the network will be tomorrow, on Fox & Friends. Mediaite reported this statement from Fox:

We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him tomorrow on Fox & Friends which will be his last appearance on the network.

Should be an interesting segment.

(Image via screen grab)