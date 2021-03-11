Fox “correspondent at large” Geraldo Rivera tweeted yesterday – from Florida - that he’s “pondering running” in 2022 to replace Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), who has announced his retirement.

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Although Rivera tweeted from Siesta Key, Florida, he has lived in Shaker Heights, Ohio since 2017, according to Bloomberg, and has hosted a radio show called “Geraldo in Cleveland” since 2018.

Rivera previously thought about running for a U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey but never became a candidate, Bloomberg also noted.

If Twitter is any guide, Rivera should hold on to his day job:

The answer lies in Al Capone's safe. Seek and you shall find! — Logan Murphy (@Murphy111L) March 10, 2021

What Ohio county is Siesta Key in? pic.twitter.com/tZ10zV4Y12 — Jayce (@jasonrhd) March 10, 2021

Hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha.. hold... need breath....phew...ok... ready... hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha — Aviator #46 (@Mr_Zues_1) March 10, 2021

The only appropriate response pic.twitter.com/jTWwdNrS94 — Jim Rose, M.S. (@jimrunsfar) March 10, 2021

If you want to further embarrass yourself. Go for it. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) March 10, 2021

Often used figuratively, in this case LOL means I actually LOL’d. — Thom Bird (@ThomboyD) March 10, 2021

I’d move back just to vote against you. — Adam Chordock (@AdamSC927) March 10, 2021

Same! — Forty Cedars (@FortyCedars) March 10, 2021

