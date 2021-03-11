Fox “correspondent at large” Geraldo Rivera tweeted yesterday – from Florida - that he’s “pondering running” in 2022 to replace Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), who has announced his retirement.
Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021
Although Rivera tweeted from Siesta Key, Florida, he has lived in Shaker Heights, Ohio since 2017, according to Bloomberg, and has hosted a radio show called “Geraldo in Cleveland” since 2018.
Rivera previously thought about running for a U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey but never became a candidate, Bloomberg also noted.
If Twitter is any guide, Rivera should hold on to his day job:
The answer lies in Al Capone's safe. Seek and you shall find!— Logan Murphy (@Murphy111L) March 10, 2021
What Ohio county is Siesta Key in? pic.twitter.com/tZ10zV4Y12— Jayce (@jasonrhd) March 10, 2021
If you want to further embarrass yourself. Go for it.— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) March 10, 2021
I’d move back just to vote against you.— Adam Chordock (@AdamSC927) March 10, 2021
(Geraldo image via screen grab)