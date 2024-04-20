The GOP civil war comes to Fox News.

Fox News contributor and Trump supporter Liz Peek blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a column called, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. She is trying to wreck the GOP." You don’t often see any Republican-on-Republican action on Fox and this was a doozy.

Some excerpts:

“It’s high time someone in the Republican Party told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy on Democrats, and stop trying to defeat her own party”

“[Greene is] known for wild antics and equally harebrained conspiracy theories."

“[Greene] would rather burn down the House, metaphorically speaking, than work towards the greater good. The greater good, unless she and her fellow discontents in Congress have forgotten, is defeating Joe Biden in November.”

Peek seems most angry at Greene for two reasons: One, she is trying to block Johnson-backed aid to Ukraine. Peek wrote, "countering Russia's power-mad dictator (Vladimir Putin) is the right thing to do, Putin's ambitions will not stop at Ukraine. The next target might well be a NATO ally, which would put US boots on the ground." Also, Greene opposes renewal of FISA. Peek said, "it is imperative that we up our vigilance against terrorism, not dumb it down."

It's not as if Peek is a Rino. She bashed President Joe Biden throughout the column, calling his policies "wrong headed and dangerous." She ended her column by saying, "The mission today is to elect Donald Trump."

Peek also called House Republicans who ousted Kevin McCarthy from the speakership "malcontents" and the move "not smart or productive." Interestingly, Greene did not vote to oust McCarthy.

Ellen adds this:

This appears to be part of a larger Murdoch effort to keep Speaker Mike Johnson from being ousted. In his Reliable Sources newsletter on Wednesday, CNN’s Oliver Darcy noted this and other examples of Murdoch-outlet support:

Embattled House SpeakerMike Johnson appears to have a powerful ally in his court: Rupert Murdoch. The right-wing media mogul's outlets were not shy on Wednesday in assailing Johnson's GOP critics. The New York Post editorial board ran a piece headlined, "Back Mike Johnson on Ukraine aid because it's good retail politics — whatever the loudmouths claim." The Post separately published an opinion piece saying "anti-Ukraine Republicans like J.D. Vance and Marjorie Taylor Greene don’t speak for most voters." And, over at Fox News, a remarkably scathing piece was published byLiz Peek, headlined, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. She is trying to wreck the GOP." That editorial, notably, was programmed high on the Fox News website.

(Marjorie Taylor Greene caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr and Creative Commons license)