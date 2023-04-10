Maybe Trump buddy and felon Rod Blagojevich was trying out for a Fox News contributor contract.

In case you’ve forgotten, former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich was convicted of 17 of the 20 public corruption charges against him, and an 18th one later, related to his attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat held by Barack Obama before he resigned to become president. 10 counts involved wire fraud and the other seven involved extortion and bribery. The 18th was for lying to the FBI.

But Blagojevich, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, had his 14-year sentence commuted by Donald Trump, in 2020, after the former governor had served more than seven years. He did not pardon Blagojevich, though.

That hardly makes Blagojevich a neutral analyst of Trump’s New York City indictment on, essentially, corruption, but it definitely makes Blagojevich just the kind of guest Fox News loves. Especially since he is a Democrat.

He returned the favor to Trump on Saturday. “My heart aches for President Trump and his family,” the convicted felon said. “This is the weaponization of political prosecutors who are persecuting people for things that aren’t crimes, and they did it to me a long time ago, and I paid a heavy price. I fought back.” He called his own situation a “test case” for Trump’s prosecution.

Blagojevich surely got extra Fox credit for lecturing other Democrats on behalf of Trump, saying, “I would say to my fellow Democrats, put your country first, put your oath of office and defend the Constitution first, and above your hatred of President Trump, join the other side. As Americans we must stop this sort of thing because our republic’s in danger. We’re facing the possibility of real tyranny here where the rights of the people to choose their leaders are being stolen from us.”

Host Neil Cavuto seemed pleased. He said, “Many in your own party, I’m talking about the Democratic party, concur with you. They fear that maybe they’ve created a Frankenstein here, and marshalled a lot more support for Donald Trump, certainly among his base and maybe outside that base.” Noting that the Trump campaign has reportedly raised more than $12 million since the New York City indictment, Cavuto added, “They might be careful what they wish for.”

“My fellow Democrats should be thinking less about politics and more about the Constitution,” Blagojevich said. “Yes, this is a Frankenstein monster. … What they’ve done to a Democrat governor, me, a long time ago, they’re now doing to a Republican president, and when the tables are turned, they’ll do it to a Democratic president, and this is destroying our republic. … This is so obviously not criminal what they’re charging President Trump with.”

After mentioning Trump’s other legal woes, Cavuto asked, “Do you think that it’s a pile on?”

“Of course. The whole thing has been just a big persecution of Donald Trump.” Blagojevich said. He gave a litany of Trump’s victimhood: “Now what they’re doing to Trump with Russian collusion, a telephone call to the Ukrainian President, it becomes impeachable; January 6th, he’s urging people to peacefully protest. Yeah, there were some reckless people that broke the law, they should be held responsible for what they did, but Trump’s not culpable for that. He makes a phone call to the secretary of state of Georgia and says I need to find 12,000 votes to win, how is that criminal? None of these things are criminal, and this thing in New York is ridiculously not criminal.”

Blagojevich has been on Fox News several times of late. If he is looking for a contributor’s contract, he’s certainly on the right track.

You can watch Fox News’ favorite kind of Democrat below, from the April 8, 2023 Cavuto Live.