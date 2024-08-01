MAGA world seems awfully anxious to make the presidential contest about race and not about policies such as Project 2025.

On Tuesday’s The Five, the propagandists clutched their pearls over a White Dudes for Harris fundraiser on Zoom. It was one of several fundraising calls inspired by the $1.5 million raised by “Win With Black Women” after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential campaign.

Cohost Dana Perino sneered that the various calls were about Democrats going to their “safe spaces.”

Cohost Tyrus called the fundraiser, "so racist.” He added, “The polite racism cracks me up."

"It's never the Republicans who ever bring up race," he ridiculously claimed. "So now I'll set up White Dudes for Tyrus, like it just makes no sense. What if we had Black dudes, Black brothers for Trump? Well, we'd all lose our Blackness as soon as we show up for the meeting. So what if we had white guys for - I don't know, Nazism? You know, like, where do you draw the line? Why is white the issue? Or men?”

The whole series of fundraising calls were sort of tongue-in-cheek calls-and-responses designed to raise money for Harris. But leave it to Fox News to gripe about good-humored, good-natured enthusiasm.

Tyrus continued whining, “And according to them, everything's gender-fluid. And you could literally be in a meeting and realize the whole time you're in the White Dudes for Kamala and you are really at the Black Women for Kamala meeting next week. This is pathetic. This is what they do.”

Clearly, Tyrus was designated as an African American attacker on the issue. On the Gutfeld show, where he’s a regular, he made a similar "joke."

It's no wonder Tyrus and his colleages are upset. The “white dudes” fundraiser raised over $4 million for the Harris campaign. Furthermore, Harris has surged in the polls in the short time since she became the likely nominee.

But trying to make the campaign about race is also a convenient distraction from Donald Trump’s extremist policies as set forth in Project 2025. Those are the extremist plans put forth by Trump allies that he pretends to know nothing about. This show aired before Trump went to the National Association of Black Journalists and racially attacked Harris. But there’s no way Tyrus has missed Trump’s history of racism and race baiting Or Fox's. Tyrus just has no problem with racism when it’s expedient.

Oh, and Tyrus? There is or was a Blacks for Trump guy. He was prominently placed behind Trump at his rallies. We must have missed it when you complained about that on Fox News.

You can watch the griping below, from the July 30, 2024 The Five, via Media Matters.