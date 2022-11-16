Yesterday, a federal judge struck down a policy that had allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the border and Fox News wasted no time suggesting that means “you’re pretty much handing the keys … to our borders to the criminal cartels and the smuggling organizations.”

From CNN:

Tuesday’s court order leaves the Biden administration without one of the key tools it had deployed to address the thousands of migrants arriving at the border on a daily basis and could restore access to asylum for arriving migrants.

While the rule was drafted by the Trump administration during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has relied heavily on it to manage the increase of migrants at the border.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, found the Title 42 order to be “arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith hosted the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, for his predictable reaction.

“Well, the hits keep coming,” Del Cueto said. “This is just horrific to even think the floodgates had already been open, but with this, you’re pretty much handing the keys over to our borders to the criminal cartels and the smuggling organizations.”

Smith signaled she wanted more. Calling the rule “very controversial,” she “asked,” “Now what happens when that goes away?”

Del Cueto claimed, “It’s just going to flood all our streets.” He also said, “All this is a distraction by the criminal cartels bringing their drugs across.” He said the cartels are “continuously flooding our borders with all these drugs.”

Predictably Smith used the news to start attacking the Biden administration.

She did not push back on Del Cueto’s false suggestion that migrants are the source of imported drugs. The libertarian Cato Institute reports, “the vast majority of drug smuggling occurs at ports of entry (including airports), and the vast majority of traffickers are U.S. citizens.” That’s because “most drugs—other than marijuana—are easier to conceal in legal luggage than while crossing the Rio Grande or the desserts [sic] in Arizona.”

