“Comedian” Greg Gutfeld did not appear to be joking.

On yesterday’s The Five, the cohosts discussed the sudden spate of performers getting hit by objects thrown at them onstage by members of the audience.

Cohost Jesse Watters “quipped,” that when he was young, “I threw many a bra at my favorite artists."

Watters went on to joke about Gutfeld getting slapped while on stage.

WATTERS: Remember when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and then other people started jumping the stage and slapping comedians? It became something people imitated. I was waiting for the day someone in Gutfeld's audience will come up and just slap him across the face. It's still possible it could happen. But he's not a comedian so it probably won't happen.

Hmm, makes you wonder if there isn’t some tension between Watters and Gutfeld. Maybe because Watters got the job Gutfeld wanted?

In any event, when asked by cohost Harold Ford Jr. if such a thing ever concerns him, Gutfeld said it’s “a complicated issue because there are bands that invite you to throw things.” He claimed Maroon 5 demands the audience “actually throw auto parts and heavy pieces of machinery at Adam Levine. … And if you don’t do it, they take it as an insult.”

I’m not much of a Maroon 5 fan but I could find no indication that that’s true.

Gutfeld went on to say, “We’ve basically eliminated all barriers to bad behavior, although I'm already -- I'm OK with Harry Styles getting something in the eye.”

“Oh, Greg,” Cohost Dana Perino chided.

Gutfeld repeated, “I just said I’m OK with it.”

Perino said she thinks there should be consequences for anyone who throws an object at a performer and that security “should take immediate action.”

Perino also noted that it’s not just something happening in the U.S., that the Harry Styles incident happened in Vienna.

Then there was a lot of laughter about Styles getting hit with a sausage or wiener schnitzel.

You can watch the “comedy” below, from the July 10, 2023 The Five.