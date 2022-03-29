Charles Gasparino said he considered Neil Cavuto one of his role models as he fought his illness.

Appearing on Cavuto’s Your World yesterday, Gasparino said, “I have some role models in my life, and I consider you one of them.” Cavuto has battled COVID twice, cancer, multiple sclerosis and open heart surgery. “I was not going to let this thing get the best of me,” Gasparino added.

Gasparino said that some bloodwork had showed rising PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and that while his doctor thought he did not have cancer, a biopsy was recommended just to be sure. But, after having treatment Gasparino described as neither the least invasive nor the most invasive, he’ll be checked again in three months.

“I think this thing was afraid of you,” Cavuto joked.

Gasparino urged viewers to “take care of yourself” and to get their colonoscopies.

Best wishes to Gasparino for a full and complete recovery.

Here’s information on prostate cancer screening.

You can watch the discussion below, from the March 28, 2022 Your World.