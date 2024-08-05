Actually, no it wasn’t.

On Friday’s Your World, "political reporter extraordinaire” Sarah Bedford did a nice PR job for the economy under Donald Trump. But she left out a few important points.

"We don't hear Kamala Harris speaking directly to voters fears about inflation,” Bedford said. “She still wants to make this race a referendum on Donald Trump, and the problem with that for her is voters largely have positive memories of the economy under Donald Trump, again the number one issue that they're voting on. Things were overall just better, quality of life better under the Trump administration. So, if the focus is on Trump's fitness for office, that's not necessarily a good thing for Democrats."

FACT CHECK: On July 18, The Washington Post put together 17 charts comparing the economies under Biden and Trump. President Biden was favored in 11 categories, Trump five, with one draw.

From Ellen:

The authors of The Washington Post column noted, “Judging by the data alone, Biden produced better results, but deep psychological impact of inflation has led most voters to say they trust Trump over Biden on the economy.”

But that was before Biden dropped out of the race, on July 21. Although it's only two weeks later, Harris has been surging since.

Also, voters do not remember Trump so favorably as Bedford suggested. Harris is ahead of Trump in the national polls and her lead has been steadily increasing. FiveThirtyEight.com’s average of his approval ratings has him 8.7 points under water with voters, with 52.6 percent having an unfavorable view of him and 43.2 favorable.

Harris, who, again, has just been in the race two weeks, is 6.7 points under water with 49.1 disapproving and 42.4 approving. Her unfavorable ratings have dropped significantly since Biden withdrew from the campaign.

You know that Bedford would have told viewers the full picture of the economy as well as voters’ unfavorable opinion of Trump had the situation been reversed.

You can watch the discussion below, from the August 2, 2024 Your World.