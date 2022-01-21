Today is the annual Washington, D.C. march for those seeking to deprive American women of their reproductive freedom – otherwise known as the “March for Life.” And, in keeping with past coverage, Fox News is very eager to promote the anti-choice talking points - a task that Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy is taking on with gusto!

This morning’s Fox & Friends’ happy coverage of the march featured Kirk Cameron, former child star whose current gig is evangelical Christianity. He joined the saintly and fecund Campos-Duffy (mother of nine who doesn’t seem to spend much time with her brood), in D.C., to talk about the awesomeness of this event.

Cameron spoke about how his wife, an adopted child, was just “one doctor appointment away from not existing.” Cameron didn’t provide any details about this supposed “miracle.” He made the same claim about his four adopted children who were also “close to not existing.” More profundity with the comment that his biological children would not exist if his wife hadn’t been born. (Duh)

Ever willing to exploit her Down’s Syndrome daughter for political purposes, Campos-Duffy referenced how the anti-choice movement was “personal” to her. Cameron chimed in that these children are “the most beautiful children in the world,” a nice sentiment but one which ignores the reality that raising a Down’s child is not always easy. Campos-Duffy lamented that they “are on the verge of extinction in some countries” – a reference to countries, like Iceland, who allow women the choice whether or not to continue with a Down’s pregnancy.

Campos-Duffy, a dedicated Cameron fan, provided him the opportunity to promote standard anti-choice talking point when she spoke of the irony that we have a pro-choice administration, yet are on the verge of the elimination of Roe.

Cameron claimed that “science is making it difficult to pretend it’s not a baby in the womb.” After claiming that more Hollywood types are embracing an anti-abortion position, he promoted his upcoming anti-abortion movie which, one assumes, will get gushing coverage on Fox.

In closing, Campos-Duffy and host Ainsley Earhardt had a giggle fest while discussing their love for Cameron. Earhardt gave him creds for being such a great Christian.

There was more propaganda in another Fox & Friends segment which featured Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The beaming Campos-Duffy now happily informed us that this could be the last march under Roe. Mancini is “hoping and praying” that Roe is overturned. She noted that when abortion rights are returned to the states, not all states will do the right thing and that’s why the march must continue. Campos-Duffy said that Mancini “must feel good” about the demise of Roe.

Mancini said she is “thrilled” with the young people who say that “social justice begins in the womb” and want “to end the human rights of abortion.” Campos-Duffy thanked her for “standing for life.”

And what Fox & Friends “pro-life” propaganda piece would be complete without Campos-Duffy using her Down’s Syndrome daughter to promote “pro-life” propaganda? In yet another March for Life segment, Ainsley Earhardt noted the theme of the March, “Equality Begins in the Womb” and tossed to Campos-Duffy who repeated the slogan. Then she spoke with a Down’s Syndrome woman, Katie Shaw, who is an advocate for “life.” Shaw reiterated the "equality" messaging.

Campos-Duffy politely criticized those women who choose to abort their Down’s fetuses. After Katie said a few words, Campos-Duffy spoke about the “perfection” of her Down’s Syndrome daughter. Earhardt signed off with a “God bless you.”

Campos-Duffy’s support for the end of reproductive choice is offensive. Not all women have the money and the support system enjoyed by her and husband Sean Duffy, a former congressional rep. who currently serves as an executive at a D.C. lobbying firm. But that’s not an issue for the anti-choice propagandists on Fox News.

Think that Fox & Friends will be doing three happy segments on the annual pro-choice rally? Think again…

You can watch Fox triple down on pro-life propaganda below, from the January 21, 2022 Fox & Friends.