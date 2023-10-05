After Donald Trump was gagged from attacking the New York fraud trial judge’s staff, Fox did the dirty work for him.

As you may know, Justice Arthur Engoron, the judge in Donald Trump’s $250 million fraud case in New York, has already ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud but is overseeing the trial that will determine how bad the penalty will be. On Tuesday, Engoron issued a partial gag order after Trump smeared and deliberately endangered the judge’s clerk by posting a photo of her with Sen. Chuck Schumer and calling her his “girlfriend.”

Fox News, which wasn’t gagged, jumped in to continue the endangering smears, including smears of the judge. The effort included producers along with the pundits.

First, Jeanine Pirro ranted attacks on the judge, complemented by photos of the clerk and the judge, along with demonizing Fox News banners saying, “Trump Judge: I’m Above The Law,” “Trump judge can’t control his emotions” and “Bar band drummer oversees Trump Trial.”

Host Jesse Watters followed up with his own demonizing lie, saying that the judge had gagged Trump “because his clerk was in a photo with Chuck Schumer. Trump said this was Schumer’s girlfriend and now Trump’s not allowed to say anything about anybody in the court. Is that fair play?” Watters “forgot” to point out that Trump was very deliberately ginning up threats to the clerk, with lies, and that this was part of his long record of deliberately inciteful rhetoric against others involved in cases against him.

Pirro followed up by suggesting that the clerk really is Schumer’s girlfriend.

