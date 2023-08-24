Bemused

From what I can gather from the post-debate coverage on CNN , Al Jazeera, BBC , France24 and the Italian channels, this event wasn’t much to write home about.



With two exceptions (Christie and Hutchinson as expected), participants reportedly performed just like those “listless vessels” DeSantis referred to, repeating the tried and true talking points,carefully avoiding any topic that would fuss Trumpy feathers and trying desperately to land a linguistic blow. Even Christie was “flat” and Nimrata’s gentle digs at the Dear Leader are not viewed as “serious”. Nobody on the channels I’ve watched seems even to consider anybody else to be worth mentioning.



A query: is it possible that the crowd reaction was taped? I’m wondering because it doesn’t seem to be coming from the body of the audience captured in the broad shows, and the shouts and clapping didn’t last long enough to delay the next question. Reminded me of the canned laughter they put on TV comedy shows.

