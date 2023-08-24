Anybody besides me watching the first Republican presidential debate tonight? Watching or not, feel free to share your thoughts and/or observations in our comments section.
Bemused commented 2023-08-24 04:14:54 -0400 · Flag
From what I can gather from the post-debate coverage on CNN, Al Jazeera, BBC, France24 and the Italian channels, this event wasn’t much to write home about.
With two exceptions (Christie and Hutchinson as expected), participants reportedly performed just like those “listless vessels” DeSantis referred to, repeating the tried and true talking points,carefully avoiding any topic that would fuss Trumpy feathers and trying desperately to land a linguistic blow. Even Christie was “flat” and Nimrata’s gentle digs at the Dear Leader are not viewed as “serious”. Nobody on the channels I’ve watched seems even to consider anybody else to be worth mentioning.
A query: is it possible that the crowd reaction was taped? I’m wondering because it doesn’t seem to be coming from the body of the audience captured in the broad shows, and the shouts and clapping didn’t last long enough to delay the next question. Reminded me of the canned laughter they put on TV comedy shows.
Bemused commented 2023-08-24 03:56:27 -0400 · Flag
I actually set my alarm as this aired at 2-4 am in Europe. After 15 minutes of the usual talking points, I fell asleep in my chair. When I woke up it was over.
Best sleep I’ve had in months.
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 23:59:19 -0400 · Flag
Also this, which may not have been published yet.
https://crooksandliars.com/2023/08/hutchinson-and-christie-booed-putting
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 22:36:40 -0400 · Flag
Sorry, I had to stop watching in order to do a C&L post.
https://crooksandliars.com/2023/08/vivek-ramaswamy-burned-plagiarizing-obama
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 21:20:32 -0400 · Flag
Martha MacCallum just called the"Fox’s it candidate," the nauseating Ramaswamy a very successful entrepreneur. I guess that depends on what you call “successful.”
https://www.newshounds.us/vivek_ramaswamy_is_the_new_fox_it_candidate_082223
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 21:16:07 -0400 · Flag
I’m watching on a 5 minute delay,
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 21:15:02 -0400 · Flag
Christie just boasted about cutting pensions.
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 21:11:40 -0400 · Flag
DeSantis sounds wooden.
Ellen commented 2023-08-23 21:11:27 -0400 · Flag
Fox used selected individuals to “answer” the question whether or not Bidenomics is working. Of course, they said no. Fox knows otherwise.