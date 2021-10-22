A new Hill-HarrisX poll found Fox News the most distrusted name in mainstream news outlets, though most trusted among Republicans.

The poll found that in a list of news outlets, such as CNN, ABC, The Wall Street Journal, etc., Fox got the highest “distrust” rating, 40%. CNN and MSNBC tied for second at 35% and The New York Times was fourth, at 34%.

ABC and CNN were the most trusted news sources, with 45 and 44%, respectively. Oddly, Fox News came in third, with 39%. That’s probably because 54% of Republicans trust Fox. However, among Trump voters, Fox was trusted 58% vs. 26% not trusting. Among Biden voters, it was almost the opposite: 30%/54%.

The survey was conducted with 1095 registered voters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)