That should be a headline from The Onion but it isn’t.

It speaks volumes that a “news” network would be whining about fact checking a lie, Even worse, the Super Duper Christian speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, fanned the outrage against truth.

Fox & Friends cohost Steve Doocy introduced the subject by claiming CBS “said they weren't going to fact check, but then they fact checked.” (FACT CHECK: CBS News did not say there would be no fact checks. Co-moderator Margaret Brennan said, “The primary role of the moderators is to facilitate the debate between the candidates, enforce the rules, and provide the candidates with the opportunity to fact check claims made by each other.”)

A clip of Vance’s lies about “illegal” Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio was played. Vance’s other lies about those immigrants, that they are eating pets, has endangered the entire community – which are his own constituents. Vance has admitted and defended telling the lies. But no one on set cared. They didn't even mention it.

The clip was followed by the fact check that Haitians are in Springfield legally and a subsequent muting of mics after Vance started arguing.

Super Duper Christian Johnson complained about the truth-telling, not the dangerous lies. He didn’t even refute the fact check, nor did anyone else on the set of Fox “News.”

“We’re not going to cut your mic,” Doocy sneered sarcastically.

(FACT CHECK: Moderator Margaret Brennan said “CBS News reserves the right to mute the candidates microphones to maintain decorum” at the beginning.)

Cohost Brian Kilmeade sneered, “What a condescending comment at the end.”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt also identifies as a Super Duper Christian. She also claims to want to be a “tough journalist.” But she agreed with the anti-truth brigade. “Thank you for explaining the laws to us,” she added, with contempt.

Johnson whined, “Their bias, their disdain for any Republican candidate, is just on open display. Everybody can see that. I mean, it was three against one.”

“I wanted to hear his answer,” Earhardt added.

Kilmeade moved on to suggest that Vance’s dangerous hate mongering is warranted. Just because Haiti is “going to hell,” that “doesn’t mean we have to absorb everybody. Should we not have a say in this?” he asked.

“Exactly, the immigration policy is basically nonexistent,” Johnson said. “They opened the border. They're allowing everyone in. They put out the welcome mat. And the catastrophe that this has been to our country and every metric of public policy, with the fentanyl poisonings of being the leading cause of death Americans age 18 to 49, the trafficking, the fact that J.D. pointed out so well, they have lost all of these children who came across the border. I mean, if a Republican administration had done that, it's all you would see every day, but they try to bury it. J.D. was so good last night because he brought answers, solutions, he talked about policies, he showed his his depth, and he came across as just being very reasonable and likable. I just thought he was at his best. He did a great job.”

Nobody said Vance had not lied.

The discussion moved on.

You can watch Fox News hosts and the Republican speaker of the House advocate for lies and attack the truth below, from the October 2, 2024 Fox & Friends.