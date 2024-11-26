That was the lower-third banner last night during a Jesse Watters discussion that conveniently ignored that Donald Trump said he’d act as a dictator.

Last night, Jesse Watters had a discussion with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL). She’s not exactly the kind of guest a legit news show would pine for. As I wrote in February 2023, she has “a Trumpy knack for making enemies and filing questionable legal complaints against them.” That includes a desire for criminal charges against special prosecutor Jack Smith, for investigating and charging Donald Trump with crimes and a desire to arrest Attorney General Merrick Garland for refusing to turn over the audio of President Joe Biden’s deposition re his retention of classified documents. She also seems to have padded her bio.

But she loves President-Elect P***y Grabber so what’s not to love about Luna if you’re Fox News' Watters? Nothing, apparently.

The discussion started with Watters prodding Luna to attack Senator-elect and current Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA). “What is he like when you see him in the halls?” Watters “asked.”

Predictably, that prompted Luna to boast about having censured him. “He looks at the ground whenever I walk by,” she crowed, and claimed its proof that “he’s not a man with a strong backbone.”

Actually, Luna wanted Schiff expelled from Congress and tried for sedition because he investigated Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. He probably looks at the ground to avoid glaring at her, not because he doesn’t have a backbone. Because I think he does and that we'll see more of it soon.

But Watters sneered and jeered, “Oh, he looks at the ground when you walk by! That explains everything about Adam Schiff.”

After Luna babbled somewhat incoherently about Trump’s transition, Watters prodded her to attack the media. “How do you interpret the media not really understanding how they're supposed to cover this White House and cabinet? It's incredibly ideologically diverse. It's racially diverse. There's tons of women in very high powered positions. They can't seem to wrap their heads around it.”

Funny, that’s similar to how Axios’ Mike Allen described it. Except that Allen also called the cabinet picks “liberal” and I’d guess Watters dared not.

“You know, it's everything that they claimed Trump was,” Luna said. “He’s shown that they were a), liars.” Huh?

She went on to slobber that Trump “could have literally stayed at home and played golf for the rest of the life,” but “chose to do the right thing, which is fight for this country and really bring everyone on board.”

Actually, Trump probably ran to keep himself out of prison, to wreak revenge on his enemies and, I’ll bet, to make some kind of official proclamation that he won the 2020 election.

What never got discussed was “the dictator hoax.” In fact, Trump said he’d be a dictator, only on “Day One” while on Fox News last year, in response to Sean Hannity’s efforts to calm fears about Trump's authoritarian candidacy. Watters claimed Trump was just joking and called concerns a “hoax” soon thereafter.

Look, I hope Trump doesn’t turn into an authoritarian. But the signs are pointing ominously in that direction, despite Watters best efforts to pretend otherwise.

But we’ll be watching and calling out Watters as appropriate.

Meanwhile, you can watch the propaganda below, from the November 25, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime.