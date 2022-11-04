New York Councilman Robert Holden is Fox’s favorite kind of Democrat: one who is voting Republican, in this case for gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Host Neil Cavuto asked Holden, “Why did you decide to do this?”

That was little more than an invitation for, essentially, a campaign commercial for Zeldin. And Holden delivered.

HOLDEN: It’s absurd that what they just said about not seeing crime. We see it with our own eyes on the street. We see it when we ride the subways. By the way, I lived through the 80s and 90s in New York City, and we saw high crime then, and we got out of it by using broken windows [policy], and with a method of policing. We have to get out of this, and then you have a governor right now, in there for 14 months, who should be Florida Realtor of the year because we have a mass exodus from New York City into Florida, South Carolina, Texas. It’s ridiculous.

So, I’m crossing party lines. I’ve been a Democrat for 50 years, and I voted Democrat for very many years, but we’re at a point we’re losing this city, and losing this state.

Cavuto pushed for more talk about crime which, by coincidence, is a core component the GOP midterm messaging. “It seems crime was your issue here,” he said. “This one and the dismissing of it prompted this decision, it sounds like.”

Holden delivered again. “My wife is Asian-American, she will not take the subway because there’s so many attacks in our subways,” he said “Rudy Giuliani saved New York City, and I’m a Democrat saying that, but that was the truth.”

Cavuto ended the discussion by calling Holden a “very gutsy guy.”

Would a Republican crossing party lines to vote for a Democrat get the same treatment on Fox? Of course not!

As for Giuliani “saving” the city, the New York Civil Liberties Union says “racial bias, fear mongering, and police brutality were the hallmarks” of his mayoralty.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, on the other hand, who is not the mayor, recently joined forces with guy who is, Eric Adams, with new efforts to fight subway crime. Hochul calls the plan “cops, cameras, care.” It calls for increased police patrols, cameras, and mental health help. She has also announced updated concealed carry gun laws.

You can watch Fox’s favorite kind of Democrat below, from the November 3, 2022 Your World.