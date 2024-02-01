The Recount and Seth Meyers have put together video so you can laugh and cry at the right-wing’s descent into madness over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

There’s an embarrassment of riches when it comes to Fox News and the right-wing losing their minds attacking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Media Matters did a great breakdown of the “unhinged attacks and conspiracy theories that she is secretly a Democratic operative, Pentagon asset, or part of a ‘psyop.’”

According to Media Matters, this particular bit of conservative insanity began after it was reported that the Biden campaign hopes to get Swift’s endorsement. With Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs headed for the Superbowl, right-wingers are claiming that the game will be rigged so that Swift will endorse Biden as part of an “election interference psyop.”

Fox News is all in on the crazy. On Tuesday night, for example, Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt blamed the Biden administration for the conspiracy theories, saying, it’s because people have “seen so many examples of where the Biden cartel has pulled out all the stops and used whatever they have at their disposal as a weapon against their enemies.”

The Recount and Seth Meyers put together videos showing just how unhinged the haters have become.

Have some laughs at their expense below.