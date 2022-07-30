Those of us hoping that Fox and the Murdochs would take a big financial hit for undermining the 2020 election may be sorely disappointed.

Veteran legal correspondent Eriq Gardner wrote a recent Puck article explaining why he predicts both the Dominion and Smartmatic defamation cases against Fox News will settle - with at least the Dominion costs being borne by insurance.

Gardner wrote, “The first thing to understand” about both suits, each seeking billions in damages, “is how invasive they are for Fox News.”

He explains:

The network has already turned over minute-by-minute ratings charts, emails about ratings, MyPillow advertising revenue, most communications with the White House, internal documents that include mentions of both “Trump” and “election,” and so forth. But that’s not good enough, say Dominion’s lawyers, who are demanding to see Sean Hannity’s texts. They are also wondering why, after providing nearly a half million documents about their company, that Fox has only offered thousands of their own. A discovery referee agreed, and pushed Fox to keep digging. Meanwhile, the potential witness list is getting personal: James Murdoch was recently served a subpoena for documents and a deposition next month. Dominion wants to see communications between him and his father; between him and his brother Lachlan Murdoch; and anything that precipitated his decision two years ago to leave the News Corp board (a separate Murdoch-controlled company).

Gardner says that Fox may well have hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance to cover defamation claims. That, he argues, is why a Dominion settlement is likely:

[Insurers are] typically risk-averse. Do insurers with a stake in the outcome really want to face a Delaware jury being told by the plaintiff to punish Fox to the tune of billions? And if there’s a reasonable settlement offer on the table, say $200-300 million, Fox might nudge them to accept by hinting they could face a bad faith claim by refusing. Meaning, the insurers would arguably be on the hook for the entire verdict regardless of the policy limit.

…

Should the company lose big, that trial result might lead to cascading consequences. Why risk it if you can get the insurer to foot the bill and you don’t have to admit wrongdoing? That’s why I think, sooner or later, this one gets resolved without the drama.

Gardner believes that the Dominion case, which is scheduled to go to trial next year in Delaware, will have consequences for the Smartmatic case in New York which could take a decade to get to trial. Presumably he means that the Smartmatic case will likely be resolved similarly to Dominion.

I’m not a lawyer. I’m not even a legal correspondent. But it does seem like something is missing from this calculation: whether Dominion would be willing to settle, especially without an admission of wrongdoing. Legal experts think Dominion has a strong case. Plus, Gardner notes that Delaware is a liberal state without a cap on punitive damages.

Dominion’s complaint says its employees have been threatened and harassed and that its business “has suffered enormous and irreparable economic harm.” It also alleges that Fox’s lies have harmed democracy and that the lawsuit is also about “accountability.” Smartmatic makes similar allegations.

It seems likely to me that any settlement acceptable to Dominion would have to involve some kind of massive mea culpa and an effort to rehabilitate Dominion’s reputation on Fox’s part. The same is likely true for Smartmatic.

Would Fox’s insurance offer up a big enough settlement for Dominion to accept? Would Fox be willing to issue the kind of apology and retraction that would satisfy Dominion and Smartmatic? I suspect the Murdochs would have Fox say or do almost anything for the sake of their own pocketbooks. But how much would it cost Fox to disavow its own MAGA rhetoric and promote Dominion's and Smartmatic's integrity? That would not be the kind of cost that insurance can cover.

Stay tuned.

(Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch images via DonkeyHotey)