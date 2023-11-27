“Correspondent” Lucas Tomlinson asked President Biden if he’s too old to run for re-election, then used video of Biden’s reaction to the question to “report” that Biden “continues to face questions about his age.”

On Fox News Sunday yesterday, Tomlinson told viewers, “The oldest president in U.S. history also continues to face questions about his age, even here in Nantucket.” What followed was video of President Joe Biden being asked, “Mr. President, are you too old to be running for reelection?” by – you guessed it – Tomlinson. He did not disclose that he was the one asking the question.

Anchor Shannon Bream let the misleading report stand. She closed the segment, saying merely, “Lucas on the road with the president in Nantucket, thank you very much.”

Fortunately, as Conover Connard reported at Crooks and Liars (where I am a contributor), Tomlinson was blasted on Twitter. “if you asked the question why not just say i asked the president?’” political scientist Ian Bremmer tweeted, e.g. Good question.

“2024 is right around the corner, so expect more of this assclownery to increase,” Connard correctly predicted.

In fact, it happened again the very next day. From Media Matters:

On Monday, Fox anchor Dana Perino briefly played the clips of Tomlinson’s questions to Biden, with Perino declaring that Biden was “finding no escape from his dismal polling during his Nantucket getaway” — again, with Perino failing to acknowledge that the clip was of a Fox reporter.

Fox anchor Harris Faulkner later played the video clip again, presenting a seemingly new spin from the network on what had just happened by declaring that “the president was not happy about some of the questions from our very own Lucas Tomlinson.” (In fact, people are mocking Tomlinson for the dishonest manner in which he’d presented his question to viewers.)

As Media Matters noted, the incident proves (yet again) that Fox is not a news operation.

You can watch the deceit below, from the November 26, 2023 Fox News Sunday, via Crooks and Liars.

Correction: I originally said the video is from the November 27, 2023 Fox News Sunday.