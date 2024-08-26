Oh, come on.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is repulsive in many ways but he can’t be so stupid to have missed that Donald Trump’s entire campaign is built on cruelty and divisiveness. Yet Kennedy insisted to Fox News Sunday viewers that he joined forces with Donald Trump as an effort for “figuring out ways that we could end the polarization and the hatred and the vitriol, start talking about issues.”

That is, after RFK Jr. tried and failed to join forces with Kamala Harris and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.

In other words, RFK Jr. joining up with Trump is about keeping himself relevant and he doesn’t seem to care much about who would help him do that.

That’s bad enough but Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream didn’t utter a word of pushback to Kennedy’s BS.

BREAM: So, there were reports a couple weeks ago citing an official from your camp and also a Democratic official saying that there had been outreach to the Harris camp as well to possibly discuss you working within the Harris administration in exchange for an endorsement of her.



Is that true? And what happened with that?



KENNEDY: It -- you know, I reached out to them on the same basis that I reached out to President Trump and I -- we actually talked to other presidential candidates, including Chase Oliver in the Libertarian Party about figuring out ways that we could end the polarization and the hatred and the vitriol, start talking about issues.



And you know, I -- and I would have -- I was welcome to listen to anything from the Democrats that they were going to do something about the war -- about the Ukraine war, about the censorship, about the child health crisis, this epidemic of chronic disease that has now disabled about 60 percent of our kids.

The Kennedy family has very publicly disavowed RFK Jr., as Bream later pointed out. Most recently his sister blasted him for supporting Donald Trump:

"So I’m outraged and disgusted by my brother’s gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely get out and separate and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. in this flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father’s memory,” Kerry Kennedy said Sunday.

Yet Bream said nothing when RFK Jr. suggested he’s a natural extension of JFK: “And you know, when my uncle was president, Shannon, only 6 percent of Americans had chronic disease. Today, over 60 percent,” he said. She did not question his claim that 60% of children are disabled.

Kennedy also said that “President Trump” (he’s former President Trump) invited him “to form a unity government.” Kennedy added, “We agreed that we'd be able to continue to criticize each other on issues on which we don't agree. But these issues are so important and they’re a way of unifying our country. We need in this country to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other.”

If Kennedy believes that Trump will allow himself to be criticized or do anything other than what the felonious fraudster and alleged fellow sexual predator wants, I’ve got a Trump Steak to sell him. If he really believes Trump will do anything to unify the country, I've got a bottle of Trump vodka to sell him, too. But even though Bream was obviously skeptical, she gave an upbeat response: “It's a good, unifying theme that I think a lot of people could get around. It's how we get there that's always the devil is in the details,” Bream said.



Then she asked, “Have you all negotiated over or talked about a cabinet position, another position within a Trump government in exchange for your endorsement?”



Kennedy replied that there have been “no commitments” for any position in a Trump administration “but I met with President Trump, with his family, with his closest advisors and we just made a general commitment that we were going to work together,” Kennedy said.

Good luck with that!

You can watch this disgrace to the Kennedy name and the United States below, from the August 25, 2024 Fox News Sunday.