Juan Williams, the lone Black and lone non-conservative cohost of Fox News’ The Five has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined in a Washington, D.C. hotel.

From The New York Times:

Mr. Williams taped a live episode of “The Five” on Wednesday afternoon at Fox News’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters, appearing on the set with several of his co-hosts, including the popular conservative commentators Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. The hosts, like guests on some other cable talk shows during the pandemic, sat about seven feet apart.

Mr. Williams left for vacation on Nov. 18 and returned to the Fox News studios on Monday; he was tested for the coronavirus shortly thereafter. The people familiar with his condition, who requested anonymity to share private discussions, said he received a positive result on Thursday afternoon.

Since returning from his vacation on Monday, Mr. Williams had also appeared on-set with his regular “Five” co-host Dana Perino and several guest panelists, including the anchors Sandra Smith and Dagen McDowell and the conservative pundit Katie Pavlich.

The Daily Beast has more:

“I’m not great but I’m not dying or anything. I’m worried about myself and my family. My wife doesn’t want me to come back to the house right now. On lots of levels it’s concerning,” Williams told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening.

Williams told The Daily Beast that he found out about his diagnosis on Thursday and is currently quarantining in a Washington, D.C. hotel.

“I’m just worried about my health and my family at this juncture,” he noted. “You have to guard against vagrant dark thoughts. The thing is what can do for you until things get bad?”

We wish Williams a speedy recovery.

