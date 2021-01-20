John Roberts, the supposedly objective anchor of FNC’s America Reports show, fed a series of “questions” to Trump’s former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, that served as openings for Wolf to suggest that we’re all in terrible danger from people of color under the new immigration orders Joe Biden signed today.

Roberts started out by feigning balance at the same time that he suggested Biden is laying down a welcome mat for immigrants:

ROBERTS: This path to citizenship, that would be for everyone who is in this country illegally, prior to January the first. It’s not the sweeping amnesty that Ronald Reagan had when he was president, though some people might describe it that way, but what do you see as being the net effect of this? I mean, clearly, there needs to be some solution for all for the people who are in the country illegally but then again, does it serve as an enticement for people who are outside of the country to try to get here?

WOLF: Well, absolutely, John. It certainly incentivizes individuals to come to the country. … It’s a mixed message. You’re telling folks that if you get here at some period of time, at some date certain, you will have a pathway to citizenship. … Absolutely, this form of amnesty, this type of amnesty is a concern.

Roberts next asked about Biden’s plan to reverse the travel ban “from Muslim countries that are hotbeds for terrorist activities. What are the potential dangers of doing that?”

"Unfortunately, it’s very disappointing. I had hoped that his team would come in and really taken a look at what the department is doing,” Wolf said. Claiming that there is “no Muslim ban” because it’s not based on religion, he went on to fear monger that this other group of people, who also just happen to be brown-skinned, are poised to harm us. “To come in and reverse that, without a thoughtful process, is very concerning and at the end of the day it’s going to make the American people less safe.

Then it was back to the Mexicans.

ROBERTS: One of the other things that President Biden has said he is going to do is not build another foot of border wall. … What do you believe would be the effect of stopping the construction – much of it has been replacement of broken-down border fencing that really wasn’t stopping anybody from getting through?

WOLF: … At the end of the day, John, this is what the operators on the ground, the men and women of the Border Patrol say they need to have effective border security. … So my concern is, again, you’re fulfilling a campaign pledge, which I understand politics, but you are making the country less safe.

[…]

ROBERTS: [Biden is going to] reverse the interior enforcement executive order that President Trump put in place. To the best of my knowledge, that was predominantly used to remove criminal illegal aliens. Getting rid of that, what could the potential effect of that be?

WOLF… I would say anywhere from 85 to 89 percent of the individuals that are deported by ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are criminals or have final orders of removal. Those individuals that have been seen and heard by an immigration judge and have a final order of removal. So again the priority continues to be there. But what it also does is again, it sends a signal, if you’re able to get into the country, you’re able to get past Border Patrol away from the border, into the interior of the country, that you’re gonna be safe from any type of enforcement action. … Again, I’d be very concerned about the long-term security of not only the border but also communities inside the country, away from the border, and what we’re going to see as a result of this.

Having gotten what he obviously was looking for, Roberts ended the interview.

You can watch it below, from the January 20, 2021 America Reports.