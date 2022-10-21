When does Fox News care about racial epithets? When it can overlook the fake “tenants” at Herschel Walker’s campaign event designed to misleadingly paint opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock as a greedy slumlord so Fox can make a big deal out of the fact that a Black neighbor called him a “house n****r.”

As Newsweek pointed out, but Fox News did not, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has almost nothing to do with the management of the Columbia Towers apartment building in Atlanta, which is mostly owned by the church Warnock leads, the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

"As the building's sole management agent, Columbia Residential handles all aspects of property management at MLK Village; the building's owners bear no responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the property, nor do they exercise any oversight of the building tenants' rental transactions," the statement said.

Yet Walker’s event dishonestly portrayed Warnock as evicting tenants for low sums during the pandemic. But, as Georgia’s 11Alive reported, and Fox News did not, nobody was actually evicted.

11Alive News acquired copies of 15 eviction notices filed over the last couple of years. Walker and Warnock agree that none of those people have actually been evicted.

Furthermore, the people standing behind Walker, whom he claimed were being evicted, didn’t even live in the building. More from 11Alive:

"The people behind us right now is being evicted. Yes it’s true, no one has left. But they got the eviction notice. And [Warnock] knew about it," Walker said.

Behind him, nine men and women held placards that said “eviction notice” – though none of them had actually been evicted nor did they even live in Columbia Tower. When 11Alive approached some of them afterward, they walked away.

But here’s what Fox News did care about, as per the headline on FoxNews.com:

Protester allegedly attacks Herschel Walker with racial slur, crashes press conference on Warnock evictions

The big event, according to Fox:

"This is all a stunt. He's nothing but a house n-----," the protester, who identified himself as Maceo Fletcher, yelled at Walker following the press conference according to a photographer covering the event for Zuma Press who wished to remain anonymous.

…

One Walker campaign staffer told Fox News Digital that he heard Fletcher say, "He's a joke. He tap dances, and he's a house n------."

Fox pressed Fletcher on what name he allegedly called Walker, but he repeatedly refused to respond to the questions.

Now, I don’t condone anyone using the n-word. But it has quite a different context coming from an African American. As you can see in the 11Alive video below, Fletcher is obviously African American.

Not only that, the thrust of Fletcher’s comments seem to have been about the deceit of Walker’s press conference. More from 11Alive:

"It’s all a fabrication. Everyone that stood behind him, it’s the first time they’ve ever been in this neighborhood in their whole life," said Maceo Fletcher, a neighborhood activist who lives in an adjacent building.

Not surprisingly, Fox left that information out, too. But it did have the nerve to complain about other media outlets leaving out supposedly important information: "Neither [CNN nor CBS] asked about the slur despite the multiple witnesses who said they heard Fletcher," Fox said.

(H/T to reader Andrew S., who forwarded the Fox and Newsweek articles)