Fox host Edward Lawrence proved that the Murdoch network and their BFFs in the GOP are not interested in any solutions to our immigration problems, just weaponizing them.

Earlier today, Fox & Friends’ Rachel Campos-Duffy weaponized the issue to bash Democrats. Later, on the Your World show, guest host Lawrence took the weaponization several steps further.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) called the Supreme Court’s decision to keep Title 42 in place for now “really good news.” But if you thought the decision might pause Fox’s fear mongering about immigrants, think again.

“The whole problem is actually the policies that have been implemented by the Biden administration, and that have caused this tremendous influx and continue to allow thousands and thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants into our country like you said, more than five million in the last two years,” Gimenez said.

That wasn’t enough demonization of Democrats for Lawrence. Speaking about Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Lawrence “asked,” “should he be impeached over this?”

Gimenez got right on board and suggested President Joe Biden should be impeached, too.

GIMENEZ: I believe so. I think he needs to be impeached, but again, the buck stops with President Biden. I’m sure that Secretary Mayorkas is doing what exactly what the Biden administration wants him to do. His job, Secretary Mayorkas’ job , is to keep America safe. He hasn’t done so, first by the flow of illegal immigrants into our country but second, a lot of people forget about this, it’s the fentanyl that’s going into through the southern border that’s killing tens of thousands of Americans every single year. 80-100,000 Americans are dying from this flow of fentanyl that’s supplied by a multi-national organization across the border, and we’re doing absolutely nothing about it. That to me is actually even more critical because you see the impact on daily lives on Americans and taking the lives of Americans in their prime of their lifetime. … The Biden administration does absolutely nothing about it.

FACT CHECK: As Reason notes, “U.S. citizens traveling through legal ports of entry—not undocumented immigrants—are primarily to blame for fentanyl inflows.”

Instead of correcting the misinformation, Lawrence said, “So, should President Biden then be impeached over the border policies and now you’re mentioning the fentanyl issue?”

Yes Gimenez thinks so.

GIMENEZ: Obviously, he’s not keeping us safe. When you’ve got 80,000-100,000 Americans dying every year because you failed to do something about the flow of drugs that are coming through the southern border, and because of your policies that allows all these immigrants to come through, that means that there’s less Customs and Border Protection agents to protect our southern border and stop this illegal flow from these multi-national cartels from Mexico, and that you’re doing absolutely nothing. …

That shows that’s dereliction of duty. So yeah, I think so. Presidents have been impeached for far less than that.

Gimenez got a pat on the back: “I appreciate that,” Lawrence said.

Not surprisingly, Gimenez voted against impeaching Donald Trump over his behavior on January 6, 2021, calling it a “rushed measure” that “only further divides our nation.” In the same press release, Gimenez also acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 election fairly and said, “we must unite around him for the good of our country. I welcome him as our president and vow to earnestly work with and engage with the incoming administration to ensure we deliver results for South Florida.”

What results for south Florida will impeaching Mayorkas and/or Biden deliver? None.

You can see how Fox and the GOP view immigration as little more than an excuse for a power play and show no interest in real solutions, below, from the December 27, 2022 Your World.