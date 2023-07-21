Mark Levin should have been fired from Fox long ago. Now, as the whiney-voiced hate monger rages at special prosecutor Jack Smith, he may be scared he’ll get caught up in Donald Trump’s next indictment.

Levin’s voice is so whiney, it’s almost comical to listen to him play the tough guy. And while I suspect Levin would have been one of the first people to high-tail it out of the Capitol on January 6 or cower somewhere, he’s quite the demagogue behind the microphone of his radio show and in front of the Fox News cameras.

Why Mark Levin might be worried special prosecutor Jack Smith has him in his sights

Levin had some involvement in the coup plot to overturn the 2020 election.

From Media Matters:

Levin has in fact been defending [coup lawyer John] Eastman’s wild election theories for quite some time — even though Eastman knew his plan to keep Donald Trump in office was illegal.

Levin and Eastman were also reportedly in communication when Eastman was assisting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, acting in a supposed “dual role” as both Eastman’s personal legal adviser and a media host.

Levin was one of the top media voices for Trump’s efforts to convince Republican-controlled state legislatures to override the 2020 election results in their states. In the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — and after state legislative leaders had refused to follow that demand — Levin advocated for Trump’s plan to have Republicans in Congress “determine which electors to count and which ones matter,” as a continued path to throw out the votes of millions of people.

Part of the scheme was the so-called fake electors plot.

The New York Times noted on July 18 that while prosecutor Smith has notified Donald Trump he’s likely to be indicted with regard to the investigation into Jan. 6, others may be, too:

[Smith’s prosecutors] appear to have assembled evidence about an array of tactics that Mr. Trump and his allies used to try to stave off his election defeat.

Those efforts included assembling slates of so-called fake electors from swing states that Mr. Trump lost; pressuring state officials to block or delay Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victories; seeking to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to impede congressional certification of the Electoral College outcome; raising money based on false claims of election fraud; and rallying supporters to come to Washington and march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It also remains unknown whether others might be charged along with Mr. Trump. Several of his closest allies during his efforts to remain in office, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, who was serving as his personal lawyer, and John Eastman, who promoted the idea that Mr. Pence could keep Congress from certifying Mr. Biden’s victory, said through their lawyers that they had not received target letters.

Last month, The Washington Post reported:

A key area of interest [for the special counsel investigation] is the conduct of a handful of lawyers who sought to turn Trump’s defeat into victory by trying to convince state, local, federal and judicial authorities that Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was illegitimate or tainted by fraud.

The Post named Eastman as one of those lawyers.

All that gives context to Levin’s attacks on Smith

Media Matters caught Levin on his radio show yesterday:

LEVIN: By the way, Jack Smith and the rest of them need to be investigated. And if a Republican becomes president, that needs to happen. We've got to get to the bottom of this Stalinist Beria activity. We've got to root it out. ...

We need to put these people in prison. We need to charge them. With all the things they're gonna charge Trump with on January 6, we need to charge them with that. Them with that.

Even worse, Levin wants Smith doxxed.

Why is Levin still on Fox News’ payroll?

The Dominion defamation suit revealed that top Fox News personnel knew Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly. Pushing fake claims of fraud just cost the network nearly $800 million. The similar, still-pending Smartmatic defamation suit could cost billions more.

Yet Fox News is keeping on its payroll someone they know is subverting democracy and threatening a U.S. prosecutor trying to protect it.

It tells you everything you need to know about Fox News.

You can listen to Levin below, from the July 20, 2023 The Mark Levin Show.

(Levin image via screen grab)