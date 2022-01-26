Fox News'' Emily Compagno all but rubbed her hands in glee as she anticipated Republicans turning the confirmation of the Supreme Court replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer into a “contentious” process.

Fox’s Outnumbered show aired shortly after it was reported that Breyer plans to resign once a successor is confirmed.

The panel conceded that Biden was likely to get his nominee, probably a Black woman, confirmed. Also, that confirmation would likely be a political win for Biden and doubly beneficial for him as it would change the subject from all his other supposed problems. And while they fear mongered that the moderate Breyer’s successor would likely be a radical liberal, they also reassured viewers that she will not limit the power of conservatives on the Supreme Court.

But cohost Compagno found a brighter spot for liberal-haters: the possibility that Republicans will find some salacious dirt, a la Brett Kavanaugh, to dirty up Biden’s nominee and, presumably, tarnish Biden's political victory:

COMPAGNO: President Joe Biden will nominate another justice, and we know that. So just a few months ago, he nominated two new federal appeals court judges, right? One, including a South Carolina judge that some saw as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. That was U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs and that was to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Now I think what's important to note as well, that this would have an impact, obviously, on the scale of the court, in general. This is considered frankly, a win for the Democrat party, a win for the progressive liberals. But that being said, let's dig into the background of whoever he does nominate and look forward to that being a contentious process, as we've seen in the past, Harris.

You can watch it below, from the January 26, 2022 Outnumbered.