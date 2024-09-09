Even FoxNews.com acknowledged that a group of retired generals said Trump's "chaotic approach severely hindered the Biden-Harris Administration’s ability to execute the most orderly withdrawal possible and put our service members and our allies at risk."

Yesterday, Republican leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee released a report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. An analysis by The Washington Post found that the Repubicans disingenuously tried to weaponize it against Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris:

Both parties said the timing of [the report’s] release was intended to underscore Republicans’ recent efforts to revive public scrutiny of the withdrawal, which the committee’s chairman, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), suggested could “disqualify” Harris in the minds of voters.

…

But while the GOP report contains some minor new details, there are no major revelations that go beyond prior reporting already in the public domain via separate investigations conducted by the Defense Department, the State Department, news outlets and analysts, as well as the foreign affairs committee itself. And it contains no evidence that Harris played a major role in the withdrawal’s execution.

…

Within the pages of the report, “Biden-Harris administration” appears repeatedly — an adjustment that the committee’s Republican staff said it made in the final weeks of drafting the document. Yet there is scant mention of her as an individual, with the committee appearing to conclude that her most damaging behavior during the withdrawal was her absence of dissent.

Not surprisingly, Sen. Ernst gave the false impression the report found Harris played a major role in the withdrawal:

ERNST: President Biden and Kamala Harris decided to embark on this disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan against, and again it was reiterated in the report, against the advice of their senior military commanders, both those in the ground and those in the Department of Defense.

So again, it just says that there was a random time frame that the president wanted withdrawal by, he stuck by that even though it made no sense for the safety and security for our men and women on the ground nor the safety and security of our partners on the ground. They abandoned over 1,000 Americans in Afghanistan during that withdrawal, and left behind the Afghans that were vulnerable to the Taliban and had supported US forces on the ground during the global war on terrorism.

But Sandra Smith failed to tell viewers that the report had no new major revelations and about the lack of evidence that Harris played any significant role in the withdrawal.

Worse, Smith failed to mention that Donald Trump did have a very significant role in the disaster. A very alert viewer might have noticed the news crawl on the bottom of the screen that told them what Smith did not: "2020: Trump signed deal with Taliban to withdraw US presence from Afghanistan in 2021." "Rpt: Trump cut US troop presence in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 2,500." Perhaps most importantly, that retired generals blame Trump for leaving "no plans to execute a withdrawal, and with little time to do so" and for a "chaotic approach" to the 2021 withdrawal.

Even FoxNews.com reported on the criticism from the generals:

[The generals] say the Trump administration negotiated a deal "without involving the Afghan government" and released 5,000 Taliban fighters back onto the battlefield.

“[Trump] left President Biden and Vice President Harris with no plans to execute a withdrawal, and with little time to do so. This chaotic approach severely hindered the Biden-Harris Administration’s ability to execute the most orderly withdrawal possible and put our service members and our allies at risk. Nevertheless, President Biden with the support of Vice President Harris ended America’s longest war, oversaw the largest airlift in U.S. history, and brought our troops home," the generals wrote.

While they were at it, the generals endorsed Harris, though you wouldn’t know that until the third paragraph. It came after the video at the top of the article titled, “Kamala Harris is a career politician who lies to get elected, Trump official warns.”

"Vice President Kamala Harris is the best—and only—presidential candidate in this race who is fit to serve as our commander-in-chief," the group wrote in a National Security Leaders for America letter, first obtained by Axios.

"She has demonstrated her ability to take on the most difficult national security challenges in the Situation Room and on the international stage, from rallying our allies against Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine to standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies in the Indo-Pacific against China’s provocative actions, to advancing U.S. leadership on space and artificial intelligence," the letter continued.

Funny how Smith never said a word about any of that.

You can read the generals' full letter here.

You can watch Smith and Ernst erase Trump’s part in the Afghanistan withdrawal below, from the September 9, 2024 Your World.