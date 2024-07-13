Neil Cavuto dinged his guest for trying to erase Donald Trump’s botched handling of COVID and the Jan. 6 insurrection from his record.

This morning on Fox News’ Cavuto Live show Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) tried his best to defend Donald Trump’s record compared to President Joe Biden’s.

"In the last Trump administration, you had a record economic growth, you had safety around the world, you had the Abraham Accords, you had a sealed southern border,” Emmer said.

"And you had a botched reaction to COVID, right?” Cavuto shot back. “That final year, obviously, was very different. It was a worldwide problem, I grant you, but that's what cost him re-election."

Cavuto had more to say about Trump’s last year in office: "There are a lot of people who seem to have amnesia about January 6th and before,” he continued, “and I'm not saying whether it's legit or right, it should be a voting issue or not, but that this idea that things are idyllic and it was all lilies and the flowers blooming and joy and it wasn't."

“It’s never perfect,” Emmer said. "The facts are pretty clear. Under Donald Trump, you had record economic growth, you had the economy was moving, throwing the pandemic in is, I think, a little bit of a red herring since nobody knew what we were dealing with and people were trying to work on it on a daily basis."

Cavuto wasn’t buying it. He said, "I do think that part of what I heard from the former president is, ‘Remember my first three years, try to forget my last year,' right?’"

FACT CHECK: By most metrics, Biden’s economy is better than Trump’s.

You can watch Cavuto refuse to rewrite history below, from the July 13, 2024 Cavuto Live.