Fox host and Trump worshiper Pete Hegseth prodded a threefer out of his guest Saturday by hinting there’s nothing wrong between Trump and Russia, supporting Dear Leader’s ratcheting of tensions with China and baselessly suggesting Joe Biden is doing with China what we can all see Trump doing with Russia.

After guest Buck Sexton fear mongered about Democratic opposition to Republicans ramming through a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he and his Fox Friends turned to smearing Joe Biden.

Cohost Will Cain set it all up. "You’re a former CIA analyst, you’re a foreign policy expert. I want to get your reaction to what Joe Biden had to say recently about Russia and China," he said to Sexton.

We saw a clip of Biden calling Russia “an opponent,” as opposed to “enemy,” but when asked if he’d say the same about China, replied, “I’m not the guy – look, we now have a larger trade deficit with China than we’ve ever had with China. I view China as a competitor, a serious competitor. That’s why I think we have to strengthen our relationships and our alliances in Asia.” He was referring, of course, to Donald Trump's failures on China. As Financial Times notes, Trump promised in 2016 to negotiate better trade deals with China and asked voters to use the size of the deficit as a "scorecard."

A terrible case of Trump amnesia must have fallen over the two cohosts and the guest. But Sexton took the hint.

SEXTON: Well, they’re definitely opponents and certainly on the economic side, China is a competitor. I would say these are oppositional forces to the U.S. based world order. But I would say that China is in a different category. I think it’s fascinating that Democrats still, because we’re in an election cycle, pretend that Russia is somehow a similar geopolitical concern for us. That’s fantasyland stuff that they haven’t given it up, even though the Mueller probe showed us there was no collusion.

FACT CHECK: The Mueller probe showed no such thing. More significantly, the Republican-led Senate report found, as Lawfare put it, “hundreds of actions by Trump, his campaign, and his associates in the run-up to the 2016 election that involve some degree of participation by Trump or his associates in Russian activity.” Or to put it another way, lots of collusion. In any event, you’d have to be blind or dishonest not to notice Trump’s very disturbing behavior regarding Russia.

There was no indication that any of these three propagandists are blind.

War-criminal advocate Pete Hegseth teed up the next spitball:

HEGSETH: Is Biden compromised on China? I mean, why can’t he just outright call ‘em what they are?

Not even Sexton wanted to go that far.

SEXTON: Well, Biden’s been wrong about everything in foreign policy, including from people on the left who actually pay attention to this, for about the last 35 years or so. In fact, he’s really useful because whatever he says we should do, all you have to do is the opposite.

Hegseth cracked up.

SEXTON: Look, he was part of what we saw of the Obama administration, when they were just bowing to China, doing nothing to push back on the theft of intellectual property and all the other things the Trump administration finally tackled.

You may recall that in February, Hegseth accused Democrats of being “agents of Russia.”

You can watch Hegseth’s hideousness below, from the September 19, 2020 Fox & Friends.