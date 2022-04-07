Just a few hours after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to sit on the Supreme Court, conservative Carrie Severino, of the discredited Judicial Crisis Network, got a friendly platform to smear Judge Jackson.

Severino suggested that Jackson had hidden something sinister by refusing to answer Republicans’ “serious questions.” She claimed Jackson “didn’t answer a lot of questions thoroughly, she said she didn’t know about a lot of things, she just simply didn’t want to go on the record saying things, and she was largely given a pass by that. I think there was a calculation, and that she knew she could kind of say, ‘Oh, I don’t have a judicial philosophy,’ and give kind of vague answers.”

Next, Severino suggested Jackson is some kind of Trojan Horse for liberal dark money groups. Jackson “has major support from the big, heavy-hitter dark-money groups on the left that have funded upwards of a billion dollars for Democrat campaigns, they’re going to support the nominee put forward by this group,” Severino said.

Host Neil Cavuto didn’t question a word. He didn’t even ask Severino which dark money groups are doing the funding.

And despite the disrespect and the racist and sexist smears Jackson suffered during her confirmation hearing, Severino made conservatives the victims: “The ones who get the really difficult nomination processes unfortunately are always the Republican nominees,” Severino claimed. “You think of the Clarence Thomases of the world [she’s a former clerk for Thomas], Brett Kavanaugh, or even, as I said Amy Coney Barrett, outstanding nominee and still couldn’t even get a single Democrat to vote for her. Justice Gorsuch, who they tried to filibuster, Justice Alito also they tried to filibuster.”

Never mind that both Thomas and Kavanaugh were credibly and multiply accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault, respectively. Cavuto certainly didn’t mention it. Which is pretty relevant given the Republican’s bad-faith obsession with Judge Jackson’s sentencing of pedophiles.

Severino went on to accuse Democrats of using “brass knuckles” against Republicans. Yet, all the judges Severino whined about getting the “brass knuckles” treatment were confirmed.

Then came this Severino whopper that was not challenged: “I’m glad to say we had serious questions, serious questions about her judicial philosophy that at least the Republicans took seriously, if not the Democrats and most of the mainstream media.”

The fact that Severino was treated as a serious guest at all speaks volumes about Fox’s bad faith “analysis,” especially regarding claims of dark money.

From Media Matters:

The Judicial Crisis Network is a widely discredited right-wing judicial advocacy organization founded in 2005 that supports the confirmation of conservative judges and has repeatedly lobbed dishonest attacks against Democratic judicial and executive nominees in an attempt to derail their confirmations. The dark money group has also served as a messaging enforcer in service of Republican nominees, most notably former President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court justices. As recent reporting has confirmed, it is an integral part of the well-funded conservative activist ecosystem that has dedicated itself to packing the federal judiciary with extremist right-wing reactionaries.

On February 3, JCN launched a $2.5 million ad buy claiming that whomever Biden nominates to fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s Supreme Court seat would be a “huge payback” to a philanthropic consulting firm for a “record amount of dark money spent” by progressive groups to help elect Biden and Senate Democrats. JCN’s original ad baselessly claimed that Biden and the Senate were bankrolled by these social impact advisers, which was revised after the firm sent defamation letters to stations airing the ad pointing out that it “has not donated to any political campaigns — and, as a corporation, is legally barred from doing so.” Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino has nevertheless relentlessly pushed the wild claim on Twitter, and turned it against Judge Jackson on the morning of February 25.

Media Matters further notes that Severino’s smear was picked up and amplified by the RNC, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Glenn Beck. This afternoon, Fox News gave her more than four minutes of unchallenged air time as a "chaser" to Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown's historic confirmation.

You can watch it below, from the April 7, 2022 Your World.