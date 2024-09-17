Among Vivek Ramaswamy’s many lies are those about the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection.

Deadline reported today that failed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been hired to host a five-episode Fox Nation series called “Truths with Vivek Ramaswamy.” A condensed version of that show will also air on the Fox News Channel. In addition, Ramaswamy will headline a Fox Nation show called “Just Ask: Vivek Ramaswamy,” to be moderated by MAGA host Pete Hegseth. Supposedly, that show will feature Ramaswamy taking questions from the audience and providing “provocative dinner table conversations.”

One thing not promised is truth. Deadline noted that Fox’s newest star “promoted a conspiracy theory about the January 6th attack on the Capitol, saying that it looked ‘like it was an inside job.’ He also embraced the idea that the 2020 presidential election ‘was indeed stolen by Big Tech.’”

You don’t have to take our word for it, or Deadline’s, that this guy is a liar. None other than Sean Hannity said to Ramaswamy on the Hannity show, less than a year ago, “You do this in every single interview. You say stuff and then you deny it. You deny your own words. So, you know, why don’t you just own what you say and stand by it and stop playing these games?”

Fox’s Neil Cavuto caught Ramaswamy doing just that with regard to the Jan. 6th insurrection. But that was mild compared to what Ramaswamy said after being repeatedly challenged by Cavuto:

“I think what really fueled January 6th, Neil, was a year of censorship, systematic censorship, telling people they couldn’t talk about COVID lockdowns, telling people they couldn’t talk about the Hunter Biden laptop story on the eve of a presidential election.”

Oh, and that’s not counting the former employees who sued him, claiming that they “were aggressively pressured into violating securities laws,” Forbes reported in August, 2023.

Last month, Fox Business wrote a glowing article about Ramaswamy’s company, Strive Asset Management. The headline read, “Strive Asset Management is the face of non-woke investing.” But in December, 2023, Fortune reported, “Vivek Ramaswamy made a name for himself as the ‘anti-woke CEO’– but the fund manager he co-founded has been marketing funds packed with Democratic-leaning holdings.”

His history in biotech businesses was also less than stellar but it allowed Ramaswamy to make a huge fortune. In August, 2023, we reported:

Just like Donald Trump, Ramaswamy has never been as successful at business as he claims. Fortune debunked the myth in June:

Despite bragging that he is not “beholden to donor masters” thanks to his fortune, virtually all of Ramaswamy’s companies operate in the red, and none have ever turned a profit consistently. His flagship holding company, Roivant, has never once turned a profit since going public, losing $433 million in 2020, $698 million in 2021, and a whopping $1.12 billion in 2022, with Bloomberg predicting another $1.03 billion in losses in 2023.

But hey, he'll be "provocative!"

According to Deadline, Ramaswamy’s “truth” begins this Sunday on Fox’s subscription streaming service, Fox Nation.

(Ramaswamy photo via Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)