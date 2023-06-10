After the DOJ’s Trump indictment revealed shocking mishandling of our nation’s top secrets, Fox did its best to make Trump a victim by deflecting to their fave bogeypeople: Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton.

On Friday’s Your World show, former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker got the Trump victimhood started by talking about the timing of the indictment (which he said he only skimmed) as well as a “double standard.”

Swecker said, “Imagine if Hunter Biden’s case had been worked with the same passion and pace that this case has been worked by the special counsel. I’m suspicious of it. I’m suspicious of the timing.”

However, Swecker also obliquely acknowledged how damning the DOJ’s evidence is: “I do believe, I think Trump’s lawyers have their work cut out for them,” he said.

But he quickly moved on, saying, “This is clearly a political case,” and “Joe Biden, I think, is guilty of gross negligence, but I don’t know if there’s a willful element there, but I do believe there’s a willful element in Hillary Clinton’s case. We all know how that came out and how they approached THAT case.”

Cavuto later got with the message: “It comes back to an argument that a lot of Republicans have made that there’s a double standard,” he said. “Republicans and you do this, you have hell to pay. Democrats and you do this, they look the other way. Do you think that that is fair because that is essentially the crux of their argument that, ‘wait a minute, we’re being treated far differently here.’”

“These are standards that were never held to others,” Cavuto continued. “Do you see this as a double standard?”

Swecker replied predictably, “I do, especially when you compare it to Hillary Clinton who had 30,000 some-odd e-mails in an unauthorized server, some of which was leaking into Anthony Weiner’s computer that he shared with Huma Abedin, and that was an egregious case.”

Special counsel Jack Smith “played hardball” and “went all out,” Swecker added. “They did it at a very proactive pace, and in Hillary Clinton’s case, they dragged their feet and they didn’t try to chip away at her inner circle, they let them know way ahead of time when they were going to interview on. They asked for documents, they didn’t demand those documents. They didn’t use the grand jury, they didn’t use search warrants.”

Swecker concluded, “You can reasonably draw a conclusion that there is a whatever you want to call it, it’s a double standard.”

First of all, however the DOJ treated Clinton or treats Hunter Biden has no bearing on Trump’s guilt or innocence.

FACT CHECK: There was “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information,” as The Guardian explained.

It seems like Swecker is the one with the double standard.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s case has not moved at a lightning pace. As Vox lays out in a timeline, Trump was notified in May, 2021 that two dozen boxes of original records had not been turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration. That began the long effort to retrieve the classified material, which Trump allegedly obstructed even as he was shockingly careless and negligent with it, that resulted in Thursday’s indictment, more than two years later.

Also, when was the right time to bring the case? After the election? Nobody said.

As for Hunter Biden, who is not accused of having any classified material, much less mishandling it, the gun-related and tax-related investigation is ongoing.

Regardless, neither Clinton nor Biden have anything to do with whether or not Trump, a current Republican candidate for president, broke the law and betrayed his country.

And Fox knows that.

You can watch the deflection below, from the June 9, 2023 Your World.

(Note: Ellen added the commentary from “Furthermore,” to “Fox knows that.”